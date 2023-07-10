When the highway is virtually impassable due to hailstorms like yesterday, many motorists are inclined to temporarily stop their cars on the emergency lane. But is that actually allowed?

The rain and hail during the thunderstorm that passed over the Netherlands yesterday caused so much precipitation in many places that visibility on the highways was almost zero in some places. The danger of aquaplaning also increased, so that you can slip even at low speeds. Many motorists are then inclined to temporarily park their car on the hard shoulder.

Only for emergencies

The answer to the question of whether this is allowed is: 'yes and no'. According to Rijkswaterstaat, it is understandable that motorists do not feel comfortable on the highway when it rains so hard, or when they are caught by a sudden hailstorm. But according to the law, the emergency lane is only intended for emergencies, such as a breakdown or illness.

‘Dangerous situations’

“Standing still on the hard shoulder also entails dangers,” said Rijkswaterstaat. “Because of the rain you are hardly visible and other road users do not expect cars to be stationary on the emergency lane. In addition, it may be that someone is already there, for example because he has a breakdown or because someone has become unwell. That can also lead to dangerous situations.” Rijkswaterstaat advises to adjust the speed, drive carefully and only stop at a parking space.

‘No ticket’

However, the ANWB does not fully agree with this. "When road users are no longer able to drive their vehicle properly due to extreme weather – for example because of no view of the road – the best choice is to swerve to the hard shoulder, just like in the event of a breakdown or illness," says a spokesperson. "It is important to turn on the hazard lights so that other road users can see you." The National Unit of the National Police also says that it is actually not allowed, but that there will not be a ticket if the situation is too unsafe to continue driving.

Cars on the emergency lane during a rain shower. © Rijkswaterstaat

