Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez.

Mexican political life unfolds these days with a huge female presence in the most notorious billboards. In the absence of definitive results, two women are leading the fight to occupy the presidential chair, a circumstance that channels the debate on more than a few occasions towards gender issues. The opposition aspirant Xóchitl Gálvez and the advanced Morenista Claudia Sheinbaum not only raise the opportunity to place a female name for the first time in the highest representation of Mexico, but also accuse the discrimination they suffer for being women in a world that is still very masculinized. Politics is a war without quarter and it is not always valid to hide behind the feminine condition to repel enemy fire. But the line is blurred and although the experts consulted warn of the priority need to give credit to whoever claims to be a victim and rely on the opinion of specialized courts, they also warn that excessive use of this shield could blur the noble cause of addressing gender complaints when they are true and painful, which they still are on most occasions.

In Mexico, with an advanced law on this matter, it is called gender political violence when a woman sees her right to reach public office or to exercise the same undermined for reasons of sex, but violence or not, discrimination or not, there are also reprehensible behaviors due to their manifest machismo, which abound in gender stereotypes. The opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez has denounced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on two occasions because she considers that with his public statements they abound in the stain that persecutes women who opt for a job in the public sphere when he says that she is a candidate imposed by a group of men, those who lead the alliance of parties for which she is running. “The president does not accept that a woman like me does not have an owner, because he feels he is the owner of his corcholata [Claudia Sheinbaum]. He puts it there, nobody put me, but my merits and my faculties. It insults me by insinuating that a man put me here, minimizes the effort of so many women who we had a hard time reaching, carrying the stigma that we came because men put us there”, said the PAN candidate recently, incurring in turn the same accusation she defends herself, that the president placed Sheinbaum as a candidate.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) has exonerated the president on the understanding that his words are typical of political debate and are not connoted by a sexist attitude. But not all the votes agreed. The president of the Complaints and Complaints Commission, Claudia Zavala, considered that López Obrador “invalidates the trajectory and professional career” of the complainant and “perpetuates the idea that women are incapable of deciding on our lives and projects.” Consequently, she voted against it. She wasn’t the only one.

In past elections, there were different sentences for very similar cases. In June 2021, the Electoral Tribunal forced the candidate for governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, to take a course on sexist violence for insinuating that his opponent in that contest, Clara Luz Flores, was a “mandada” and owed her place to the merits of her husband. The case was considered political violence. Since 2020, the INE has seen 341 complaints of gender political violence and has sanctioned 297 people.

“We cannot call all behavior that bothers us political violence, that is dangerous and blurs the true crimes, abuses and cruelties. Perhaps we women suffer from over-questioning, but that is not necessarily violence. If Xóchitl Gálvez or Claudia Sheinbaum are not finally candidates for whatever reason, because of their parties or the polls, that will not necessarily be discrimination,” says analyst Paola Zavala, president of Community Occupation for Peace, Occupy.

Controversial was a recent interview by Sheinbaum in Tabasco, in which he accused a kind but insistent presenter of having been somewhat violent in his interrogation. Then he posted a tweet in which he said: “Women have a voice, we know how to use it to defend our ideas.” No one had questioned her because she was a woman, but for reasons of allegedly illegal advertising in her electoral campaign. “You cannot use being a woman as a shield so that you are not questioned,” says Zavala. “Whether the interview was violent or not, in any case, it was referring to legality, not to the condition of a woman,” she adds.

The parameter to determine whether or not women in politics suffer discrimination based on sex is to analyze “if men have had to go through all these questions that women are subjected to or not,” says Martha Tagle, former legislator for Movimiento Ciudadano and consultant on Gender and Human Rights. And it is not enough that the aggression comes from a man, because “misogyny can also occur among some women in a society so marked by machismo,” she says. She believes that it is fundamental “to give value to the word of the victims and let the laws determine. The cost is still very high for women entering politics. It is not going too far to be cautious and take this issue seriously,” she maintains.

Tagle believes that this campaign has already been weighed down by machismo from the moment that “it has focused on counterpointing women, a trap of the patriarchy, that of starting to fight among ourselves so that they win, it is a macho logic, that that women cannot get along,” he says. And he qualifies: “Confrontation is always necessary in politics, but they are only counterpointed, also by the media, and there are more candidates,” she affirms. Asked if sometimes some female candidates do not go too far taking the fact of being women as a shield, she answers: “I myself told Rosario Robles when I was secretary of the Government and appealed to a matter of gender violence, that being a woman does not exempt you from being questioned for matters of corruption.”

A prominent feminist in the ranks of Morena is Lorena Villavicencio and when questioned about any excess that the candidates (or other politicians) may incur by appealing to gender violence, she assures that she prefers that it be sinful of excess than of defect. “Faced with the reality we live in, we fall short,” she says. “It is necessary to reinforce the message before society and before men in particular, that attributions and merits are not undermined. Any action that strengthens that message is positive,” she says.

In the case of Xóchitl Gálvez, he says that it is “something peculiar” at the time of the campaign. “This law is applied in the exercise of an electoral right and you must have the status of a candidate”, something that has not happened yet, but regarding the president’s attacks on Gálvez, he opines: “I am against using a presidential rostrum to discredit anyone and in particular women. It is necessary to go to the competent authorities if an illegal conduct is presumed ”, ditch. Political violence? “It is important that it be decided whether it is the appropriate treatment or not, the authority will decide.”

Regarding the limits, Villavicencio believes that “it is not correct to question private life above the public one, the affectation of integrity should not be part of the contest, neither with women nor with men. What you have to do is contrast political projects and know the biographies, but with respect to their actions in public life. There is a fixation with gender, as if we were an object, everything that reinforces stereotypes must be eliminated”.

In his opinion, these campaigns, all of them, are marked “by a very macho narrative, where the eternal question is whether or not they are qualified to assume the position for which they are running. This country is still marked by misogyny and machismo. Everyone has to answer for his actions. Dignity cannot be violated. Until where? There has to be an evaluation ”, he adds.

Gálvez has said that if the INE did not agree with him, he would go to court. The last word has not yet been said.

