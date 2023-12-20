Lactose-free products have found a place on supermarket shelves. More and more brands are adapting their products so that those intolerant to this protein can enjoy them. There are even some in their line of articles that only offer this option. The range of lactose-free dairy products ranges from milk to yogurts, smoothies or coffees.

According to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), between 15 and 20% of the population of Mediterranean countries has lactose intolerance, and in other regions of the planet the incidence is much higher. However, it is important to differentiate between those who are allergic to this milk protein and those intolerant, since the symptoms are different and do not mean the same thing.

Milk allergy is caused by milk proteins and is a response of the immune system to the allergen, which they recognize as a foreign substance. On the other hand, intolerance is caused by the lack of an enzyme in the body that prevents milk sugar from being metabolized.

What is lactose?



Lactose is the sugar that is present in milk. It is made up of glucose and galactose, which must be separated in order to be metabolized and precisely that enzyme is responsible for doing so. Intolerance occurs when there is not enough of it and lactose reaches the large intestine. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, gas and abdominal pain, which occurs when the protein is fermented by the intestinal flora and shortly after ingesting it.

How lactose-free products are made



Although the typical sign appears on the label that warns that said product does not contain lactose, the truth is that this is not eliminated, but rather lactase is added so that the lactose present is broken down into its corresponding sugars.

You should also know that there are some products that, if the intolerance is not very serious, can be consumed even if they are not lactose-free. For example, yogurts and normal cheese, this is because the fermentation and manufacturing process reduces the content of this protein.

Is it advisable to eat lactose-free dairy products if you are not intolerant?



As recommended by the OCU, only people diagnosed as intolerant should eliminate lactose from their diet. It also warns that although they are advertised as “more digestible”, the presence of lactose “does not produce any negative health effects” for those who do not have said intolerance, but that “it does play an important role in the absorption of calcium ». Therefore, the organization's recommendation is to go to the doctor and not eliminate lactose from the diet without a doctor's diagnosis.