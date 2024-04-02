You will soon hear from people that you are a complete idiot if you go to Nürburging on Good Friday. It is even more of a madhouse here than it normally is at the Ring and you are guaranteed to spend hours in traffic jams around the Nordschleife. But despite the crowds, is it worth going to the Nürburgring on Carfreitag? We'll find out.

The German word for Good Friday is Karfreitag. Change the 'K' to a 'C' and you have the perfect excuse for car enthusiasts to get out and about. The whole of Germany is turned upside down that day by various car meetings, the most famous of which is at the Nürburgring. On that day the circuit is open for tourists, so you can also go on the track yourself.

Traffic jam, traffic jam and more traffic jam at Carfreitag

You have to be early to get a parking spot. Even though we arrive at 9 am, we are still stuck in traffic. The Stau is slightly different from rush hour on Monday morning: the music thumps from one car even louder than from the other and further along a Camaro draws two lines on the asphalt. Well, you need something to combat boredom.

After an hour of traffic jam, we can park near the village of Quiddelbach. From here we walk to the first few bends and Flugplatz. What is immediately noticeable is that the circuit seems very empty for the amount of people around the circuit. Here it is also not that busy with spectators, unlike the more popular viewing places such as Brünnchen.

The long walk is not a punishment

There is no point in taking the car now and driving to another place. It's best to do everything on foot, that's why we wear walking shoes. We continue to T13, one of the first corners on the circuit. Here at that moment YouTuber Schaefchen throws his 'worn-out' Nissan GT-R R35 sideways like it is nothing. These types of actions make the distances you walk a lot more bearable.

From T13 it is, relatively speaking, not far to the village of Nürburg. The traffic jam from the town to the entrance to the Nordschleife is not too bad, so if you do go to the circuit, it is better to come from that side. From the ED gas station (well known to enthusiasts) the traffic jam is a lot bigger.

Carfreitag is an open-air car show

After a burger at Devil's Diner we walked to the infamous ED gas station. This gas station is known for its chaos, everyone likes to show off what their car can do. The walk here is a unique experience. The persistent rain creates a boggy roadside, but since there is still a traffic jam, we walk between the cars.

The leisurely pace makes you suddenly see things that you normally wouldn't see, for example how much oil is on the road surface. Let's just say this is sweat from the cars hard work. The question is whether it is officially allowed to walk in the middle of the road, but at least the Police did not intervene in the traffic jam today.

What do the police do?

Because of all the crowds, police cars are also stuck in traffic jams and even with sirens on, the pace is slow. That's why a police helicopter flies around all day with a large camera on its nose, keeping an eye on everything from above. Moreover, the officers on the ground hand out plenty of fines throughout the day to drivers whose cars are defective or to people who misbehave.

From the gas station it is a long way to the Ringwerk, the main building of the Nürburgring. There is a huge traffic jam in front of the famous Nürburgring logo. Yet a BMW M3 GTS shows what rear-wheel drive can do at a roundabout. The police don't like this very much, later we see him standing on the side of the road with uncle cop.

The Nordschleife tour is starting to itch now

After looking at cars all day on and around the circuit, you start to get the itch to go for a spin. We walk back to the car – at this point we have walked about ten miles. We join the traffic jam to get to the parking lot near the ticket sales. In retrospect it would have been smarter to buy a ticket online, which would have saved a few minutes.

The circuit itself has been very quiet all day, the moment we enter the circuit there are thirteen cars on the track, as the large sign indicates. We don't know whether it is due to the rain or because everyone is stuck in traffic. We think a combination of both. By the way, it can be just as busy on the circuit at Carfreitag as off the track, as various YouTube videos testify.

Should you visit Carfreitag?

If you don't mind walking a lot, it is definitely recommended. Park the car somewhere further away and put the pedometer to work. If you want to do everything by car, take into account a lot of delays. If you want to make laps on the circuit yourself, you may be lucky with a quiet track, but this is not a given. Outside the circuit, a visit to Carfreitag is worthwhile; you come across the most diverse cars and even some celebrities (from the internet, but still).