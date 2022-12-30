During the Christmas season, a large number of reunions take place around the world. For Spaniards who live abroad, the Christmas holidays are a perfect time to return home for a few days. The lucky ones who have a few days off during these dates take the opportunity to travel, visit Christmas markets or meet with family and friends.

It is tradition to gather at the table to celebrate Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. There are many Spaniards who take advantage of these dates to take a vacation, but others can only enjoy a break on holidays. Therefore, many citizens of the Region of Murcia will wonder what happens if the holiday falls on a weekend, as is the case on New Year’s Day.

Is it a holiday on January 2, 2023 in the Region of Murcia?



Holidays are established each year in each autonomous community. There are some holidays that are national in nature and the rest that depend on the community or the town hall of each municipality. In Spain, January 1 is a national holiday, but this year 2023 it has fallen on a Sunday, so more than one citizen wonders if the holiday is passed to Monday. According to the Official State Gazette (BOE) there are 14 public holidays, two of which are chosen by each town council. These holidays are non-recoverable paid.

If a day that is a national holiday falls on a Sunday or on a weekend, the Autonomous Community can decide whether to move the holiday to the next working day. In the Region of Murcia, as happened at Christmas, the New Year holiday is passed to Monday when the 1st falls on a Sunday. So next January 2, 2023 will be a holiday in the Region of Murcia, something that many Murcians will surely take advantage of after a few days of celebrations and feasts to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

In addition, citizens residing in the Region of Murcia can already know what all the festivities fall into this year, since the 2023 work calendar has already been approved.