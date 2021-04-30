On May 1, the Labor Day or Labor Day is celebrated in Venezuela. When it falls on a holiday, Saturday, the holiday can be moved to the day before or to the Monday of the following week as in other countries. For example, in Ecuador it has been moved to Friday, March 30, in accordance with the Holiday Law.

The Nicolás Maduro administration established that the Labor Day holiday will not be moved to another day and will remain on May 1 in accordance with Decree 947/2020 published the previous year. The same is also true of December 25, Christmas Day, which will not be carried over to another day.

Why is it celebrated on May 1?

On May 1, Workers’ Day is celebrated in homage to the ‘Chicago Martyrs’This is how the 5 condemned to death for the demonstration in 1886 are known. These people went on strike to demand the reduction of the working day to 8 hours, before the working day oscillated between 12 and 14 hours a day in the United States.

More Holidays

June

Thursday June 24: Battle of Carabobo

July

Monday, July 5: Independence Day

Thursday, July 24: Simón Bolívar Day

August

There are no holidays.

September

There are no holidays.

October

Tuesday, October 12: Indigenous Resistance Day

November

There are no holidays.

December

Friday, December 24: Christmas Eve

Saturday, December 25: Christmas

Friday, December 31: New Year’s Eve Party