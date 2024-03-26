A report from the “New York Times” showed that the former president spent two nights at the Hungarian embassy after the PF operation

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) minimized the nights he slept at the Hungarian embassy, ​​in Brasília, in February. In an interview with journalists on Monday night (March 25, 2024), the former Chief Executive questioned whether the conduct constituted a crime and asked them to stop persecuting him.

“Perhaps sleeping at the embassy, ​​talking to the ambassador, is there any crime in that?”, asked Bolsonaro when asked about the topic upon leaving an event in honor of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro at Theatro Municipal, in São Paulo.

“Have holy patience. Stop chasing, guys. Do you want to ask about the whale? From Marielle Franco? I spent 6 years being accused of killing Marielle Franco. Let's talk about furniture [Palácio da] Dawn?”, added the former president.

On Monday (25th March), the newspaper from the United States The New York Times showed that Bolsonaro spent two nights at the Hungarian embassy. He arrived at the location on the evening of February 12th and left on the afternoon of February 14th. The visit took place shortly after the PF (Federal Police) carried out at least 33 search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to the former president as part of the Tempus Veritatis operation, which investigates an alleged coup d'état plan.

In images obtained by the newspaper, it is possible to see Bolsonaro accompanied by security guards and talking to the Hungarian ambassador to Brazil, Miklós Halmai.

NEW: Jair Bolsonaro spent two nights at the Hungarian Embassy in Brazil, just after police confiscated his passport as part of a criminal investigation. We obtained security-camera footage that shows the president's apparent bid for asylum. Full story: https://t.co/Co1fTuAvdV pic.twitter.com/TC5x0b4Olf — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) March 25, 2024

The publication suggests that Bolsonaro had gone to the location to explore the possibility of obtaining political asylum in Hungary. Furthermore, in the case of an arrest warrant, the former president would be protected within the embassy, ​​which cannot be violated by Brazilian authorities. The PF confirmed to the Power360 which investigates the reasons behind hosting.

In a statement, Bolsonaro's defense confirmed the veracity of the images and said that he was staying at the embassy, ​​by invitation, to talk to Hungarian authorities. Here's the complete positioning (PDF – 387 kB).

