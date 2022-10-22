Every morning when I wake up, the Guernica dresses up Guernica. He gets up, washes, has breakfast, gets ready and spreads on the cloth of himself the bull, the horse, the mother with the child in her arms… He lights the light with thorns, lights the candlestick held by that head that comes out of the window, takes special care of those who succumb and die, shows the relief of horror, the exact geometry of the massacre…

Whether you like it or not, have made the most of your break, or prefer to be left alone, you must go out and show off. To alert, to raise awareness, not to leave the world indifferent. Its status as a symbol demands it. It’s your duty. That’s what it was conceived for. That is why today he discreetly shows his wounds after so much transfer, from the occasional attack by fanatics, from a history of diatribes and a well-deserved definitive trip home, to Spain, that September 9, 1981, from the MoMa New York, after a lifetime of exile since it was created by Picasso in 1937.

From time to time, the medical team treating you gives you a checkup. They listen to its 7.75 meters wide by 3.50 meters high to check that everything is still in order. He drags his ailments, but he is a stable patient, they commented after a long examination, to which he was subjected in 2008.

So much suffering, so much tumbling, has not detracted one iota from his dignity. Just entering to contemplate it produces tremors… Always. On a Wednesday in autumn, the hall of the Queen Sofia, from 10 in the morning, he hardly finds respite. The Guernica you are never alone. Although in no case can more than 70 people accompany him. An adequate capacity so that the vision is clean from any angle. No crowds.

The bull It has a multiple meaning in the painting. On the one hand, brutality and darkness. On the other, it merges with the author himself in a kind of self-portrait through which Picasso seeks to symbolically immolate himself, horrified by the suffering of his people, and thus seek complicity with those who look at the work to make them participate and make them aware of the barbarism . Mother with the child in her arms She appears protected by the bull and represents another appeal to tragedy through the history of art. She is neither more nor less than one pietainspired by Michelangelo, that is to say, the tearing and the pain before the death of a son, and in this case, of a future of generations. the dead soldier With this decapitated figure and with a mutilated arm, Picasso wanted to pay homage to the sacrifice made by all those who fight for their ideology. In his arm we find a broken sword next to a flower and with it the hope of a new and better world. Horse He stands, completely out of control and out of place, in the center of the image. A spear fatally pierces him, in the shape of a diamond, in the back. Picasso seeks to highlight the impact of the horror that fell from the sky by surprise, as well as the brutality experienced at the time. Lights At the top of the pyramid we find two lights. The largest lamp represents the all-seeing eye. It could symbolize God, but also, simply someone who turns on a light bulb so that everything terrible can be seen clearly, not be forgotten. The other smaller kerosene lamp is used by a woman with the same intention: to illuminate the massacre. women to the right The character coming out of the window with the lamp represents the Republic. His attitude shows a feeling of desperation and at the same time fleeing before the disaster with a mission: to illuminate the painting. He puts his hand to his chest as a symptom of horror and fulfills his role as a symbol of an assaulted and attacked homeland. On the right, the woman dragging her legs emphasizes that sense of escape and of every man for himself among the survivors, the wounded and the victims.

Two guards guard it systematically and patiently. The line that separates him from the public is placed at two meters. It is not showy, but the alarms go off if someone, by mistake, crosses it. Perspective plays its regulating role and visitors move away a little further, up to almost four meters, in a natural way, to fit a complete vision into their eyes. It imposes so much… nobody wants to lose detail. They devour it and digest it in parts. They subject him to a spatial and temporal X-ray. They leave the room and return. They prowl it between startled and restless. In groups, with the consequent explanation of the guides or teachers, in pairs or in a duo, between discreet whispers and also alone, of course, in silence.

The room in any circumstance is a summary of the world. A babel of looks that exclaims its astonishment in different languages ​​at the same time and where from time to time survivors of the bombing come along with their relatives. If we carry out a survey of nationalities, in 10 minutes asking around, we get a figure equivalent to the stopwatch. 10 countries too, to justify the equation of their own universal character: France, Italy, United Kingdom, Honduras, Poland, Holland, Argentina, Canada, United States, Spain…

Japanese tourists have barely returned since the pandemic. They came in a group, but they couldn’t take photos. There was a time when yes. Now it is prohibited again and is the nightmare of those who guard the painting. “No photos, please”: the phrase that is most pronounced in the room by the person who watches it in different shifts. Even so, several succeed, covertly or blatantly. Due to effort or ignorance, some click always escapes.

Then the questions come. Whether what is shown in the museum is the original or a copy, how tall it is, why Picasso didn’t paint it in color… Perhaps the figures would have liked a different wardrobe, another skin, but no one knows for sure what he wore the artist from Malaga to decide on that chromatic dimension, the grisaille that curiously turned out to be a real success when he created it in his Parisian studio at Rue de Grands-Augustines, number 7, watched over and documented by the photographs that Dora Maar took of him at the time. Perhaps the fact that, during that time, the impacts of horror ran through the pages of the newspapers, the primitive documentaries and the cinema weighed on him, without having reached yet other ranges. Reality was represented in that tricolor palette: white, black, gray. The blood, the fire, the burns, the destruction and the ruin, even nuanced, did not hide either its drama, its urgency or its impact in those tones.

Colors are seen around. In the rooms that surround it with pieces by Dalí, Maruja Mallo, Ponce de León, Rosario de Velasco, Rafael Pellicer, Modesto Ciruelos… or in the space that precedes it and that those responsible for the museum directed by Manuel Borja-Villel have given to call the walls speak, with posters, newspapers and magazines that shouted slogans as authentic propaganda organs in the midst of an era where polarization led to disaster. The Guernica it comes from there. What is it, if not, also, a pamphlet? But elevated to the category of art. That’s the difference. The touch of genius. Spot.

Picasso, on a staircase in his Parisian studio on Rue des Grands-Augustins, while painting ‘Guernica’. He made the work between May and June 1937, and the process was photographed by Dora Maar. Dora Maar (© Succession Pablo Picasso; Dora Maar; VEGAP; Madrid; 2022 – © Gestion droits; d’auteur Localization / RMN-Grand Palais (Musée national Picasso-Paris) / Adrien Didierjean)

And looks. Not only in the result. Also in the process, throughout all those sketches where figures are born, transformed, grown and discarded until moving on to the final phase. To the canvas, which is that imposing ceremony, powerful and exposed daily. Capable of attracting masses from all over the world to contemplate it as a watchword since it was exhibited for the first time in the Spanish pavilion of the Universal Exhibition in Paris held in 1937, while the neighboring country was flaying in the midst of civil war. That cry for help from the Second Republic, besieged and in combat, within an external front in which art was chosen as the flag, also tried to alert about the apocalypse that threatened Europe. A notice that found no echo.

Being a masterpiece I guess is tiring. But if we add other factors to that and a symbology that falls into the void of deaf ears, I suppose it exhausts twice as much. The offering lady points the way. The good-natured-looking sculpture created by the artist in 1934 is the only thing the figures in the Guernica come face to face every day. They live well together in an intimate correspondence of kinship without fights or altercations. They have been missed during the months in which the piece was moved last year to the Botín Center in Santander for the exhibition Iberian Picasso. Upon returning, the woman will surely have told her relatives about the trip, impregnated with the saltpeter left by the bay.

The Guernica His has already traveled. He has not moved since the last move in Madrid, from the Buen Retiro mansion to the Reina Sofía. He doesn’t feel nostalgic either for his ups and downs, nor for the discomforts he suffered as a rolled-up cloth between the cargo of ships and planes. He feels comfortable now sedentary, with a fixed address, fulfilling his destiny. Although also, why not say it, somewhat desolate and impotent when one of the visitors blurts out a comment about what is happening, without going any further, in Ukraine.

War in Europe. Again. Maybe that’s also why the Guernica he often wakes up in the throes of indignation and confronts his own sense of duty. His obligation when it comes to reinforcing consciences and loudly crying out a cry that many have seemed to hear these days while they contemplate it: Peace! I beg you! Or is it that you have not learned anything?

