“But is it a UFO?” asked many passers-by in the city of Bursa, Turkey. Naturally, it is not a UFO but a particular atmospheric phenomenon which in technical jargon is called Altocumulus lenticularis, otherwise called lenticular cloud. It is a very rare phenomenon which is created above all near mountains and thanks to the undulating trajectories of the air which can lead to the formation of small vortices and, in return, of these particular clouds. A vision as beautiful as it is potentially very dangerous for aircraft and for paragliding and hang-gliding sportsmen and women: this type of ascending and descending motion is a real risk to flight which can be destabilized in such a wind loud.



00:28