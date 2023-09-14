Summer is over, and after autumn has arrived, the National Water Commission has announced the arrivals of the first Cold Fronts of the season, therefore, it is time to take out the best coats, and prepare your favorite hot drink, because We tell you the states affected after the arrival of the Cold Front to Mexico on September 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Is it Cold Front 2 or 3 that will freeze various places in Mexico? The decentralized administrative body of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Conagua, announced which states are affected, as temperature drops will begin in the country.

The forecast of the National Meteorological Service announced that Cold Front 2 will extend over the northern border of Mexico, in addition to this, the interaction with a low pressure channel over northeastern Mexico.

According to the SMN, the second cold front of the season is already in Mexico, and unlike the other fronts, it is estimated that it may possibly remain almost static on the northern border of the country, however, The rest of the Mexican territory may also be affected.

This is because when interacting with a low pressure channel, instability at high levels of the atmosphere, thus causing heavy rains in the center, west, southeast and in the Yucatán Peninsula.

Cold Front 2: Affected States

Conagua announced its calendar for the 2023-2024 cold front season, thus informing that it will extend from September to May of next year, a time in which there will be around 58 cold fronts, therefore, the time to prepare coffee , hot chocolate or tea, has arrived.

With this Cold Front 2, the states that must prepare with scarves and gloves to stay safe from any disease due to climate change are:

● Chihuahua

● Coahuila

● Nuevo León

● Tamaulipas

Given this, a meteorological event will cause showers, rain, electric shocks and gusts of windand even possible formation of whirlwinds in Chihuahua and Coahuila.

Specific rainfall:

● Chiapas

● Tabasco

● Oaxaca

● Logwood

Maximum temperatures

Although on Saturday, September 16, it is estimated that the cold front will continue in the north of the country, these states will continue with maximum temperatures between 40 and 45°C:

● Tamaulipas

●Sound

● Sinaloa

● San Luis Potosí

● Nuevo León

● Veracruz