I have a legal and banking question, regarding returned checks according to the latest amendments, regarding determining the reasons for bounced checks and the penalties that apply to them. If the account is dormant and not frozen, does the text of the criminal penalty apply to it? Does the dormant account have a nature different from the frozen account according to banking custom or the laws and regulations?

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

First, we determine the difference between a dormant bank account and a frozen bank account in order to determine the extent to which it is subject to criminalization.

The bank account is dormant when the account holder stops carrying out any activity for a long period of time, including not communicating with the bank or bank by any means of communication available with the bank or bank, whether by telephone or electronically, logging into the account, and making deposits or withdrawals of funds. In this case, the account is dormant.

As for the frozen account, it is the one through which no banking transaction can be completed as a result of the account holder’s accumulation of debts towards his creditors or the government, or suspicious activities and transactions that took place through this account, such as money laundering, terrorist financing, and the like, and the account is frozen by a judicial decision.

From this it becomes clear that the dormant account can be dealt with by deposits and withdrawals as soon as any of these banking operations are carried out or by simply visiting the bank. Thus, simply moving the account entails proof of good faith and the possibility of inserting the check into the account again unless there is a sufficient balance in the account, so the face of opinion changes. matter.

As for the frozen account, it cannot be dealt with after activating the freeze. Therefore, issuing checks on a frozen account is considered a crime, especially if the person knows that his account is frozen.

