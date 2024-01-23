For many people in the Gaza Strip, finding every meal is a struggle. And although Israel is allowing humanitarian aid in piecemeal, more and more people are going hungry. More than five hundred thousand people are now in acute need, sees editor Mandula van den Berg. Is Israel deliberately using hunger as a weapon of war?

Guest: Mandula van den Berg Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Lotteke Boogert Edit: Yeppe van Kesteren Photo: AP Photo/Hatem Ali