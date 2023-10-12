Is Israel preparing a large-scale ground intervention in Gaza? It’s a difficult thing to know, because An invasion would almost certainly mean the death of the 130 hostages held by the Islamist militia.but only with aerial bombardments it is impossible to end Hamas, several analysts told EFE this Thursday.

“I’m happy that I’m not the prime minister right now,” Eyal Pinko, a political scientist at Bar-Ilan University, said in a telephone conversation. “It’s a huge dilemma.”

“Without a ground operation, the goal of destroying Hamas cannot be met. Because there is a huge Hamas infrastructure underground. But then there are the hostages; if there is a raid, they will be executed, they will be massacred,” summarizes Pinko.

After the emotional shock that Israel has experienced due to the massacre committed by Hamas last Saturday during its assault on some 30 towns in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip, with a provisional death toll of 1,300, the vast majority civilians, all politicians have promised to eradicate the militia forever.

“We are going to completely destroy Hamas, the ISIS (Islamic State) of Gaza. They will disappear from the Earth, they will no longer exist. Every member of Hamas is a dead man,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised yesterday.

That’s easy to say, but “There is a long way between this objective and the ways to achieve it,” observes Giora Eiland, a retired general with experience in the Lebanon wars and former head of the National Security Council.. “It is something that in the last 17 years we have avoided trying,” he tells EFE.

A ground operation would necessarily be long and complex and would keep Israel entangled in the south, increasing the risk of an attack from the north by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, which has so far only launched minor attacks, but could move to the offensive, if he sees Israel vulnerable, he analyzes.

This risk is minor, says retired Colonel Eran Lerman, a political scientist at Tel Aviv University, since Hezbollah is too important to its great ally, Iran, to sacrifice it in a war against Israel just to save Hamas, and furthermore, The 300,000 reservists who voluntarily responded to the first call would be enough for both fronts.

“Things cannot be done in a hurry. But there must and will be a ground operation. Virtually the entire political spectrum, including the Labor left, agrees that Hamas must be destroyed. And that can’t be done from the air,” Lerman told EFE.

The analyst is convinced that “apart from the forceful rhetoric”, the Government understands the need to put an end to the Islamist militia, something that, he assures, Israel’s strategic partners in the region also hope for, especially Saudi Arabia, which has no interest. in which Hamas emerges stronger from the conflict.

Academic Yehuda Weinraub, a retired lieutenant colonel, also assumes that “after heavy bombing there will be a ground intervention,” because “if the intention is to eliminate Hamas as a combat force, an air campaign is not enough” and “the entire country is in favor of an operation to dismantle Hamas completely.

A group of Palestinian citizens pray in front of the bodies of their loved ones at the Al-Shefa hospital in Gaza City.

“It is inconceivable that Hamas is still there, threatening… Over the years it has accumulated an arsenal of tens of thousands of missiles that it uses against us. Considerable damage has already been inflicted on them, but the air campaign is not enough. In the end there will be to enter,” Weinraub told EFE by phone.

And what happens to the hostages? “The Army is totally determined to get them out, but I have no idea how it could be done. We don’t have any information about them. I don’t know if it can be done by force”admits Weinraub.

“On the other hand, the entire Israeli people, 8 million people, are also hostages to Hamas,” he reflects, and it would be disastrous if Hamas, after this, could easily recover, “because then it could happen again.”

Eiland, on the other hand, is categorically against a ground operation: “We could launch raids, but we should not try to reconquer Gaza. It would be a mistake,” he asserts.

The alternative that I recommend is to impose a very, very strict siege on Gaza, for weeks or months.

“The alternative that I recommend is to impose a very, very strict siege on Gaza, for weeks or months. Preventing food, water, energy from arriving; thus the only way for the population to survive would be to cross the border into Egypt. Those who prefer would probably not survive,” Israel’s former security chief describes the strategy.

Only the members of Hamas would remain, if they do not prefer to lay down their weapons and leave as just another refugee, and Egypt will have to facilitate this exodus, even if it is pressured by the other Arab countries, and will build refugee camps, Eiland predicts.

“If the State of Israel cannot protect all of its citizens, it has no reason to exist. It is an existential war. And if two million people in Gaza have to be evacuated, temporarily or permanently, then so be it. It’s Gaza or us,” concludes the soldier.

Israeli Army Chief Admits Mistakes

The Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, admitted this Thursday that The Security apparatus “made mistakes” after failing to prevent the Hamas offensive and the ground incursion that caused the death of 1,300 people in Israel, in its first public intervention after six days of war.

In a press conference near the dividing line with the Strip, where the strong air attacks against the enclave continue that have already left at least 1,417 Palestinians dead and more than 6,000 injured, the top Army official also promised that “the crimes will be investigated.” failures in the military chain”, but urged the Palestinian militias in the coastal enclave to focus for now on managing the conflict.

See also Step by step: how to make your Instagram top 9 easily and safely The Israeli Armed Forces are responsible for the security of the country and its citizens, and on Saturday morning in the areas of the Gaza Strip we were not concerned with that.

“The Israeli Armed Forces are responsible for the security of the country and its citizens, and on Saturday morning in the areas of the Gaza Strip we did not deal with it,” Halevi declared.

“We will learn, we will investigate, but now is the time for war,” he added, in a context in which Israel is accumulating a large number of troops around the Strip, while there is speculation about a ground offensive that could be increasingly imminent.

Halevi said everything possible will be done to rescue hostages taken from communities in southern Israel who are now held captive in Gaza and in the hands of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who are demanding an exchange with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Israeli security forces caught off guard in Hamas’ Saturday morning offensivewhich led to the largest massacre and the worst military failure in the history of the country.

Israel says it has recovered some 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in Israeli territory.

“The killing by the murderous terrorists of Hamas, human animals, of our children, women and our people, is animalistic and inhumane,” stressed Halevi, who also blamed Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahia Sinwar, “for this horrible stroke”.

“He and the entire system under his command are dead men. We will attack them, dismantle and dismantle their system,” he said.

Since the war broke out, the whereabouts of Sinwar and other senior Hamas officials in the Strip have been unknown, nor did they make public statements or pronouncements during these days.

EFE