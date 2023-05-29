When the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, we wondered what their attitude towards women would be. Would they lock them up at home again like during their first dictatorship at the end of the last century? Or had they changed as their political representatives in Qatar implied? At first, with its open-door policy for journalists (allowed to travel freely throughout the country), its spokespersons’ press conferences, and its shrewd use of social media, it seemed that things they could be different. The mirage did not last long.

In a matter of months, and after deliberately ambiguous first statements, his ban on women studying, working outside the home, and even having access to parks, has made clear his vision of Afghans not as second-class citizens, but as as mere reproductive accessories without any rights. Even worse. If between 1996 and 2001, the bearded men created a moral police that intimidated women who dared to go out without the company of a man, laugh in public or even make noise with their shoes when walking, now they have privatized repression and leave the punishment of the disobedient in the hands of fathers, husbands, brothers or older sons (the man who has guardianship, or mehram). It is they who are called to the police station if one of his women leaves the narrow lane that they have marked out for him. In this way, even those who do not share the radical interpretation of Islam of these Sunni extremists are forced to contain the female members of their family to avoid the consequences.

In neighboring Iran, the situation is far from similar. Despite the misogyny that transpires the hijab law and other norms that curtail women’s rights since the proclamation of the Islamic Republic, Iranian women have always been able to study and, with some limitations, work. The veil became the toll for their access to public space. Unlike Afghanistan, women are highly visible on the streets, in public administration, in the private sector, in shopping malls or in places of entertainment. However, as a result of the protests against the mandatory covering that unleashed the death in police custody of the young Mahsa Amini, the regime has also taken a turn in its technique to bring the rebels to heel.

At first, the Iranian rulers tried to appease public anger over Mahsa’s death (and the tightening of the hijab law that had been enacted two months earlier), by removing the so-called “morality police” from the streets. , one of whose patrols had stopped her. The attempt at appeasement did not work. On the contrary, many Iranians felt reinforced to remove their scarves, which for two decades already revealed more hair than it covered. This gesture of civil disobedience has taken over from the protests, silenced by the brutality of the repression. So the regime has returned to the charge, fearful of losing one of the pillars of the Islamic Republic.

Now instead of orientation patrols, it is a facial recognition system that allows images from cameras installed on streets and highways to detect (and notify) offenders, as this newspaper reported a few weeks ago. But above all, and this is where Iran’s Shiite Islamists are following in the footsteps of their neighbors and ideological rivals the Taliban, they are privatizing pressure on women to cover up. Banks, shops, restaurants and any other business risk a fine, and even closure, if they allow a woman to enter bareheaded. (Last month they already closed a hundred establishments, according to official media). So their owners are forced to act as morality police, while the authorities defend that the hijab is a social demand. Perverse.

