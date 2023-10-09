Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Saturday could have had support from Iran. Several media outlets, including the ‘Wall Street Journal’ and the ‘BBC’, echo this theory, which is reinforced by several cross-communications in recent hours. A spokesman for the Palestinian organization, Ghazi Hamad, told the British television program Newshour that they had direct support from Tehran in their movements.

According to his statements, the Iranian government pledged to “support Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.” But beyond moral support, what this country contributes is money and weapons to the movement. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also reportedly held “an expanded meeting” with leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a smaller Gaza-based militant group, in Beirut on September 1. , according to the Iranian state agency Tasnim.

Later, in early October, Hamdan, Hamas’s representative in Lebanon, was in Tehran at an Islamic Unity Conference and, according to the Tasnim agency, spoke to the participants about the need for “all Islamist parties to do everything.” “Let it be within your power to liberate Jerusalem.” During his stay, Hamdan was also close to the country’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, although there is no evidence that they spoke, at least in public.

Another movement that would show the closeness between Hamas and Iran are the tweets of Ayatollah Ali Khameini, Iranian supreme leader, who announced the end of the “usurper regime” in clear reference to Israel, while adding: “Today, the Palestinian youth and the movement against oppression and occupation in Palestine are more energetic, more alive and more prepared than ever during the last 70 or 80 years. God willing, the movement will achieve its objectives.

Iran denies everything



Despite this evidence and the fact that Tehran’s propaganda was among the first to report the Palestinian attack on Israel, Iran denies its involvement. He has done so before the United Nations through a statement: «We emphatically maintain our unwavering support for Palestine; However, we are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself.

However, he praised the deployment: “The decisive measures taken by Palestine constitute a completely legitimate defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and atrocious crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime.” Likewise, the statement includes criticism of Israel: “It is very difficult for them to accept that the intelligence community says that they were defeated by a Palestinian group.” However, Iran would not be the only country that has supported Hamas.