In the first few days of January it is not only clear to motorists what other road users will soon experience: prices are rising. Inflation is back, at least for a quick visit.

A liter of gasoline was between five and seven cents more expensive on Friday than the day before because of the new CO2 tax. Even if you take into account that gasoline prices are always slightly higher on public holidays than during the week, there will be a plus in the coming days. BVG single tickets are 10 to 20 cents more expensive. And those who do the weekly shopping after New Year’s Eve have to pay two percent more for the same shopping cart than at the beginning of the week.

These effects alone will lift inflation from negative territory in January to a level of well over one percent. When the economy picks up, the price of oil rises also because of demand. Once many people have been vaccinated against Corona, they can go out, celebrate and travel. They will want that too, because they have not only saved a lot in the past few months: because the solidarity surcharge no longer applies for most of them, they have more money in their current budget. Tour operators, restaurants and hotels will try to take advantage of the leeway and enforce higher prices.

These are all signs of normalization. After that, however, you have to observe more closely, because then there are other factors: The labor force is becoming scarce and expensive due to demographic change. The international division of labor could decrease after the experience of the Corona crisis, the production of goods and services would be relocated back to expensive locations.

(Read here an argument against the renationalization of productions by Oliver Wiek, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce)

The baby boomers are retiring and gradually parting with their money to pay for health, care and comfort in old age.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

All of this need not lead to inflation accelerating. But the risk increases. The central banks don’t have much in hand to put the brakes on in an emergency. The governments have gone into dramatic debt over the past few months and are betting that interest rates will remain low for a long time to come. If this doesn’t work out, a new debt crisis threatens in many countries. That is why the central bankers will probably remain inactive for a long time. Then the saver would be stupid. First, because he had to watch the active devaluation of his credit due to the negative interest rates in recent years. And then because the higher inflation is gnawing at the value of the savings.