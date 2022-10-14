Experts have indicated that by 2025, a quarter of all iPhones manufactured by Apple will be able to be produced in India.

In addition to the phone giants “Apple” and “Samsung”, other companies such as “Xiaomi”, “Vivo”, “Oppo” and “Motorola” are now based in India as the headquarters for the manufacture of their phones.

As for the reasons behind this shift in the electronics industry market, Osama El-Deeb, a specialist in smartphone journalism, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The reason why giant phone manufacturers have come to India is due to the will of this country to become a center for the production of these goods, which is What was the vision of the government under the slogan Make In India”.

Al-Deeb added, “There are other reasons, which are the low wages of labor in India compared to China. There is also the issue of China’s adoption of the zero-Covid policy, which has caused problems in the supply chains for phone companies.”

The specialist in smartphone journalism indicated that “Apple” had produced the “iPhone 14” phone in China and India, to achieve double profits, by obtaining the best advantages offered by the two countries.

And about his expectations that India will snatch the rug from under China’s feet in the field of phone industry, Al-Deeb said: “It may take some time, as China’s position in this field is the result of planning and diligent work that lasted for 40 years.”