It is said that ice cream should only be enjoyed in moderation. But what if the delicious cream is healthy instead of unhealthy? A dispute broke out over this.

Munich – “Eat your vegetables, then there will be ice cream afterwards”: Many of us probably remember a deal with the caring parents like this or something similar. This is based on the simple fact that ice cream is delicious, but it contains too much sugar and is therefore unhealthy. However, an American health historian is now addressing the issue of the fact that various studies have been reporting on an alleged health benefit of ice cream for decades.

Amazing study result: ice allegedly reduces the chances of a precursor to diabetes

In an article for the magazine Atlantic David Merritt tells Johns he began looking into these claims last summer after hearing about a 2018 study by a Harvard graduate student named Andres Ardisson Korat. He found that consuming half a cup (64 grams) of ice cream per day was associated with a lower risk of heart problems in diabetics. According to Johns, this is inexplicable for the epidemiologist Mark Pereira, who wrote another study on the subject, despite a thorough analysis: “I still have no answer to this,” Pereira said.

Pereira found that dairy-based desserts, such as ice cream, were associated with greatly reduced chances of developing insulin resistance syndrome (a precursor to diabetes) in obese people. “Could the idea that ice cream protects metabolism be true? It would be pretty crazy. Nevertheless, at least some points speak in favor of it,” writes Johns, referring to the glycemic index of ice cream, which is lower than that of brown rice.

Is ice cream healthy? Experts are very critical of the study

The theories about healthy ice cream got loud Guardians in Great Britain, however, has so far been received very critically. dr Duane Mellor, senior lecturer and nutritionist at Aston Medical School, cautioned against dwelling on the health benefits of one type of food. Mellor also warned of the potential inaccuracy of dietary intake studies, which are typically conducted using questionnaires. He continued: “The ultimate problem is that we try to associate a health effect or benefit with a single food, when in reality we eat a variety of foods and our overall eating pattern matters.”

Still, Mellor acknowledged that ice cream “may contain some nutrients that might be beneficial,” such as calcium, and that it had a low glycemic index. However, this would probably be outweighed by its sugar and calorie content. His conclusion: “Overall, we should not think of ice cream as a healthy food, just something to be enjoyed in small amounts as part of an overall healthy eating pattern.”

Ice cream study: “There are many other possible explanations”

John Ford, Senior Clinical Lecturer at Queen Mary University London, was also critical: “As an academic doctor of public health, based on this research, I will not rush out to eat more ice cream,” he explained in the Atlantic. “There are many other possible explanations – it could be that people are more likely to eat ice cream to cool down after a walk or exercise, or that people who eat ice cream for dessert rather than a high-calorie chocolate cake are also likely to eat other high-fat foods to replace it.” For a more detailed analysis, more data is needed, according to Ford.

So maybe, just to be on the safe side, you might prefer to use fruit ice cream, preferably made from 100 percent fruit. The parents certainly wouldn’t mind either. (cgsc)

