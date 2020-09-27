In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, several big celebrities were questioned after Riya Chakraborty’s arrest after drug chat surfaced. It also features Sushant’s co-star Sara Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan collaborated with Sushant in the film ‘Kedarnath’. Sara Alikhan was called by the NCB after her name surfaced in a drug chat. Now Sara’s brother Ibrahim has posted a post on social media which seems to have upset some of the NCB’s inquiries too.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a picture of himself on Instagram. In this picture, Ibrahim is seen chilling in the pool. Although the caption that he has put with it has got more attention. Ibrahim has shared a coat of Winston Churchill, once Prime Minister of England. It says, “If you are going through hell, then keep going.”



This shows that he is strongly advising Sara to move ahead in her troubled times. By the way, in questioning in the drug case, Sara Ali Khan has denied that she has ever used drugs. However, he has admitted that Sushant Singh Rajput used drugs. Apart from Sara, Rakulpreet Singh and Deepika Padukone were also questioned in the case.