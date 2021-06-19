Rouhani said in a televised speech: “I congratulate the people on their choice (…) I will extend my official congratulations later, but we know that enough votes were available in these elections, and (there are) those who were elected by the people.”

Although Rouhani, who has been in office since 2013, did not reveal the name of the elected president, the congratulations of three of the four candidates came to finally decide the result.

In posts on social media or in statements reported by Iranian media, the two hard-line conservative candidates Mohsen Rezaei and Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, in addition to the reformist Abdel Nasser Hemmati, congratulated Ibrahim Raisi, 60, who was the favorite to win the elections.