It has been two years since actress Sarah Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut. In December 2018, his first film Kedarnath and the second film Simba were released. In both films, his performance and look influenced the audience from the film to the critics. In these two years, he has achieved his separate place.

Sara has a very good bond with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. This is also seen on his social media profile. She is often seen doing workouts and cycling with her brother. It is being said that Ibrahim is going to debut in Bollywood very soon. This Sara Ali Khan has kept her point. He has given an interview to E-Times. He said that he is lucky that the film is going to come into the world.

Happy coming to film world

Sara Ali Khan said, “Ibrahim’s humor is excellent. I recommend him to be a good person. You know, I think he has a beautiful business in the film. He is lucky to come in this world. And if he is acting If he needs some advice or someone else, he has many people in the family, who have become big actors and stars and you know this. He is a person with more experience than me. “

See Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post here

I do not know where to give tips

Sara Ali further says, “I don’t think my status has come yet so that I give tips to someone, but I must speak so much that it is very important to experience different things in life. Whether it is education, whether Whether he is traveling, whether he talks or observes people, it is very much. He has his mother and father and many people who can tell him what to do. “

