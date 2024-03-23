Hyaluronic acid has become a buzzword in the beauty industry. They include all types of products, from creams and cleansers to shampoos. These items are often sold to consumers with the promise that they will increase hydration, which is important for skin to look its best.

Hyaluronic acid is a molecule ubiquitous in the organs and tissues of the human body, and plays a crucial role in the function of our cells and tissues. It has been used clinically for decades, for example as an injectable between joints to help lubricate cartilage. But at the beginning of this century, cosmetic companies began using it as a moisturizing ingredient in cosmetic products.

More information

Topically, hyaluronic acid is believed to work by retaining water molecules to moisturize the skin and restore elasticity, preventing the appearance of wrinkles. If combined with a sunscreen, it can protect the skin against ultraviolet radiation, since it has antioxidant properties (meaning it prevents damage caused by oxidizing agents, such as ultraviolet radiation).

Does it retain a thousand times its weight in water?

One of the most used marketing arguments to sell hyaluronic acid is that it supposedly retains a thousand times its weight in water. This means it can lock in hydration and reduce moisture loss.

But this claim has recently been called into question, with numerous publications in which they discuss the findings of a document preprint (not yet reviewed by other scientists) which suggests that this statement is not true. The study's authors, researchers at the University of California, studied the binding properties of hyaluronic acid molecules and water to test the claim that it can hold a thousand times its weight in water.

To do this, the scientists created a solution containing 1 gram of hyaluronic acid and 1,000 g of water (that is, 0.1% hyaluronic acid), which they compared with water without acid. They then applied heat to both solutions, measuring the thermal changes that occurred. They found that there was not much difference in the changes that occurred in the 0.1% hyaluronic acid solution compared to pure water. Thus they came to the conclusion that the widespread statement is not true.

These findings may make consumers wonder how well their hyaluronic acid products work.

How hyaluronic acid works

Although the experimental results obtained are not discussed, the conclusion about the water retention capacity of hyaluronic acid is not applicable to all forms of this molecule. Hyaluronic acid comes in different molecular sizes. In their experiments, the preprint only analyzed a medium-sized molecule. This means that the results can only be true for products that contain hyaluronic acid molecules of, at most, that size.

When hyaluronic acid interacts with H₂O, its water-loving (hydrophilic) and water-rejecting (hydrophobic) parts cause electrostatic repulsion. This allows a large number of hyaluronic acid molecules form networkssimilar to honeycombs, and expand.

The larger the size of the hyaluronic acid molecule, the easier it will be to form these honeycomb structures, and the more capable it will be of retaining water relative to its own weight.

The larger molecular size hyaluronic acid will form these networks at a concentration of 0.1%, meaning it can hold 1,000 times its own weight in water. Some very large molecules will even form these networks at a concentration as low as 0.05%. This means that it can retain 2,000 times its weight in water. It is also worth noting that hyaluronic acid not only retains moisture and hydrates the skin. Due to their moisturizing and antioxidant effects, also promotes cell regeneration and stimulates collagen production. So its benefits go beyond its ability to retain water.

Tips to purchase the most effective product

Although the new article has partially debunked a popular claim about hyaluronic acid's hydrating abilities, that doesn't mean you should stop using it. Research continues to show that there is no doubt about its hydrating ability, which can leave the skin softer, smoother and with fewer wrinkles. In addition, the antioxidant effects of this molecule promote the growth of new skin cells and collagen.

But if you want to ensure you're getting the most effective product possible, look for one that contains multiple weights of hyaluronic acid molecules (sometimes labeled as “triple weight,” “multiweight,” or “multimolecular weight”). Also try to choose an item with a minimum hyaluronic acid concentration of 0.1%.

This is because research suggests that products containing a multiple size formulation of hyaluronic acid molecules could be more beneficial for the skin than single-size formulations. This is partly because smaller molecules penetrate the skin better, while larger ones retain more water.

Lian Liu is a lecturer in the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at the University of Surrey.

This article was originally published in The Conversation.

