It seems to be a company ASML The Dutch company, which is one of the leading companies in the field of manufacturing advanced chip production machines, was the victim of the theft of valuable industrial secrets, which may threaten to end the pivotal role that the company plays in the world of electronic chip manufacturing. ASML It has a monopoly on advanced lithography systems operating under extreme ultraviolet rays, which are indispensable in the process of producing advanced chips in the world, which means that any company in the world that wants to manufacture advanced chips must resort to advanced systems. ASML.

Who stole secrets? ASML?

In February 2023, the company announced ASMLDutch, reported that she was robbed by an employee working in her unit in China, where she indicated at the time that the employee was involved in stealing data from the software system, which she uses to store technical information about her devices..

But the big surprise was what was revealed this week by a newspaper report NRC Dutch, about that employee ASML He is accused of stealing data, and after suddenly leaving his job in the Dutch company, he moved to work for the Chinese company Huawei, which may mean that all the industrial secrets related to how to manufacture chip production machines are in Huawei’s possession..

It is not yet clear whether he is an employee ASML The person accused of theft still works for Huawei, but people familiar with the investigation revealed to Bloomberg that this employee has possible ties to a Chinese state-sponsored entity and is stealing data on its behalf..

The pivotal role of the Dutch instrument

A company operates ASML The Dutch, in developing and manufacturing optical imaging systems for the semiconductor industry, and these systems are awarded ASML Exclusively, the ability to produce machines, called extreme ultraviolet lithography machines (EUV)through which advanced chips are manufactured, with a precision of 7 nanometers and below, and this explains the adoption of three of the largest chip manufacturers in the world, i.e. TSMC Samsung and Intel completely rely on the Dutch company’s equipment because there is nothing on the market that matches its products.

The crucial role played by company machines ASML In manufacturing advanced chips, prompting America to ask the Dutch government to ban ASML From sending any machine of this type to China, ensuring that no party in China acquires the ability to independently produce an advanced processor, so the surprise appeared at the beginning of September 2023, with Huawei announcing the Mate 60 series of phones, equipped with a chip. Kirin 9000s The advanced technology comes with an accuracy of 7 nanometers, which created a great deal of controversy in technical circles about the way in which Huawei was able to achieve this achievement without obtaining the Dutch machine..

Solve the slide puzzle Kirin 9000s

A newspaper report may be submitted NRC Dutch, a solution to the puzzle related to how Huawei acquired the ability to produce a processor Kirin 9000s Developed, the employee accused of theft moves to work from ASML To Huawei, Saham will accuse the Chinese company of being behind what happened.

And the bad news for ASML It is not limited only to the possibility of losing its absolute authority over the sector of producing machines that manufacture chips, as a result of its secrets being leaked to Huawei, as the Japanese company Canon announced during the past hours its production of a lithography machine with a nano-print, which can manufacture very advanced and ultra-small chips, which also threatens… Break the grip ASML On the world’s advanced chip supply chain.

Two possibilities without a third

Digital transformation expert Rudy Shoshani said, in an interview with the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that the issue of stealing industrial secrets, although it comes in the context of unfair competition, is considered a tempting matter in the business world, pointing out that he accepted the newspaper’s report. NRC Dutch, who revealed that secrets ASML It may have reached Huawei. Everyone was waiting for the outcome of the American investigations, regarding how Huawei, in cooperation with… SMIC Also Chinese, designed and produced by a processor Kirin 9000sFrom a technological perspective, there were two possibilities for this step. The first was for the two Chinese companies to somehow obtain the Dutch device or the technology associated with it. The second possibility was for the two companies to invent a new method for manufacturing chips with an accuracy of 7 nanometers..

Shoshani believes that if the Dutch newspaper’s report is true, this would enhance the possibility that Huawei already possesses secrets related to… ASMLwhich helped her produce “The Puzzle Wizard,” noting that ASML Alone, it is aware of the extent of the hacking it has been subjected to, which may threaten its existence as an almost sole player in the world of manufacturing chip machines. The information that China may have obtained will help its companies to advance very significantly in the semiconductor industry without being affected by any American restrictions in this field..

Huawei is hiding something

Shoshani reveals that Huawei, since the launch of the new Mate 60 series of phones, has not given much information about the processor. Kirin 9000s It remained calm and silent, and this is very surprising and creates question marks, and indicates that there is something hidden that the company does not want to reveal, especially since Huawei was not accustomed to doing this in the past, specifically when it comes to achieving major technological breakthroughs..

Shoshani expected that Huawei would deny any relationship with the employee accused of stealing the secrets of the Dutch company, while it would rely on… ASML A very cautious approach when dealing with this issue, which will make it the subject of an American investigation to find out what information China obtained, and how to remedy the consequences of what happened, revealing that the development that will occur in the Chinese chip industry during the coming months and years will be sufficient to show the amount and quality of secrets that Obtained by Huawei ASMLIt should be noted that if a Chinese employee leaves work in… ASML Suddenly at the beginning of this year, it may mean that he got the information he was looking for.

Huawei chip is made by ASML machine

For his part, software and computer engineer Muhammad Al-Haraka said in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that despite the passage of nearly two months since the launch of the SIM card, Kirin 9000s From Huawei, this step is still a matter of controversy in the world of technology, as a report published by Bloomberg a few hours ago confirmed that the chip was made through the use of machines.ASML Dutch, at a time when there is no indication thatASML It violated US export restrictions, revealing that this announcement led to a decline in the stock ASML in the Nasdaq index by more than 2.7 percent yesterday, due to investors’ fear of successive events that affect the company’s prestige..

ASML In real trouble

According to the movement, it is not yet clear whether Huawei obtained valuable information about machinesASML Thanks to the employee who used to work for the Dutch company, but the biggest problem you faceASML Currently, it is to provide a convincing justification for how Huawei can… SMIC From chip manufacturing Kirin 9000s Through its machine, which was not supposed to reach any Chinese destination due to American restrictions, expecting to be confronted ASML Difficult days, as events are accelerating against the interest of the Dutch company, which must provide a convincing answer as to whether the Huawei chip resulted from the theft it was subjected to, or whether its machine arrived via a third party to China..

The movement stressed that, from a scientific standpoint, the progress achieved by the Japanese company Canon, in terms of its ability to invent a machine for manufacturing chips, is not linked to the theft of secrets it was exposed to. ASMLThe Japanese company has a long history in this field, and it has invented a new method that is very different from machines ASMLCanon’s new chip-making machine is not yet effective in dealing with complex chip designs, and it has a long road ahead of it to gain the trust of major customers such as Samsung and…TSMCBut this does not mean that it does not pose a danger, in terms of breaking the hegemony ASML On the world of manufacturing advanced chip production machines.