It seems that Christian Horner is not impressed with Pérez’s performance on ordinary tracks.

It was quite a challenge for Red Bull to find a suitable driver to put next to Max Verstappen. Ricciardo packed up, the still very young Pierre Gasly was eaten and Alexander Albon didn’t stand a chance either. Sergio Pérez also needed more than two seasons to get used to the level.

The most successful Mexican driver of all time was naturally delighted this weekend after winning both the sprint race and the main race. In addition, he also added that the camp Pérez could have led the championship if he had not had the bad luck in Melbourne.

Horner not impressed by Pérez

But Christian Horner thinks that optimism is very premature. At The Race let him record the following:

I think he has to perform on a regular circuit now too. So yes, he has performed on street circuits. All of his wins for us from him were on street circuits. It’s the second time he’s won here. He also won in Singapore, Monaco and Jeddah. He now has to show it on a normal track as well. Christian Horner, unimpressed by Perez’s title aspirations.

Checo really that good on street circuits?

Given the results achieved in the past, it seems that Perez is indeed very good on street circuits. Especially in comparison to his teammate Max Verstappen. But The Race is a special British exception when it comes to Perez news: they all find it very flattering and do not suddenly see Pérez attacking Verstappen this season. They do this with hard data.

When it comes to qualifying on street circuits, Sergio is 7-5. When it comes to winning, it’s five to four for Sergio. But those are flattering statistics. At Singapore 2022, Verstappen was trying to shred Pérez’s lap time, but had to go in due to low fuel. Oh, and last year at Monaco Verstappen was also on his way to pole, but Pérez’s ‘unintentional’ crash threw a spanner in the works.

Pérez has beaten Verstappen only once…

So that world championship can simply put Pérez out of his mind. Sergio has beaten Verstappen only once in qualifying on a normal circuit in his entire Red Bull career: Imola 2022. And unless something is chronically wrong with Verstappen (breakdown, crash), Verstappen also finishes higher at the end of a race . Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton on several circuits in qualifying and the race. He really didn’t just benefit from Hamilton’s bad luck.

So, are we going to see another battle? Well, we think so for a while. Miami has something of a street circuit vibe and Pérez also feels at home at Imola. Then there is the GP of Monaco where Pérez can also maintain his dream for a while. Then we’ll be riding eight more normal tracks before the Singapore GP comes along. In those eight races, Pérez really has to prove.

Then it is now your turn, dear reader! What do you think? Is Pérez going to make it really difficult for Verstappen this year? Or is Horner right and should Pérez show it first on a normal track? Let us know in the comments!

This article Is Horner not at all impressed with Pérez? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Horner #impressed #Pérez