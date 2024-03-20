Is Horizon Forbidden West better on PC or PS5? The answer to this question comes from Digital Foundrywho was able to get his hands on a practically definitive build of the Complete Edition of the Guerrilla Games title in the PC version.

Releasing tomorrow on Steam, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition includes a feature of precompilation of shaders rather fast, about a minute with a Ryzen 5 3600, which helps to avoid the age-old problem of stuttering by preloading a series of graphic elements.

THE improvements compared to the PS5 version apparently are not very evidentas happened with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: the effects have more sophisticated presets and the level of detail is higher, but in any case these are differences that must be taken into account.

The matter regarding resolution is different: if compared to performance mode on PS5, Horizon Forbidden West on PC can count on a much better quality image and a more effective upscaling technology such as DLSS: with an RTX 3070 and dynamic 1800p, a substantial gap is already created compared to PlayStation 5 at 60 fps.