Horizon Forbidden West it just landed on PC with an extraordinary conversion by Nixxes: an extremely refined and well-optimized work that could be considered as a new starting point for PlayStation and its multiplatform strategy.

Sony spoke about it some time ago through the current president of SIE, Hiroki Totoki, according to whom PlayStation must push on the multiplatform approach also and above all in order to optimize profit marginswhich currently represent a big problem for the Japanese company.

The ideal would obviously be to be able to reorganize the first party production pipeline to make this possible release simultaneously on PS5 and PCand it is precisely from this point of view that the extraordinary cleanliness we talked about in the review of Horizon Forbidden West could testify to the feasibility of this approach.

Faced with a different mentality, which welcomes the principle of multiplatform development as a fundamental step in the production processes of PlayStation Studios, it would be possible to optimize the timing and arrive at a situation in which games can debut at the same time on the Sony console and on Steam.