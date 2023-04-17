Honda, one more Watanabe

Koji’s presence will certainly not have escaped the attention of most Watanabe – president of HRC – in the Austin paddock. The Japanese had also done the same in Poritmão, where he was even immortalized on the starting grid while supporting poleman Marc Marquez.

Nothing strange, of course, this is the number one of a very important manufacturer, which needs leaders both on the track and in the pits and technical guidance to overcome the current difficulties. However, Watanabe’s approach to MotoGP could indicate much more in terms of Formula 1. It is in fact the first time that HRC has totally relied on an engineer from the world of four wheels. And in Watanabe’s case, it is certainly a fundamental element for Honda’s power units in Formula 1, which have grown since “GP2 engine” of alonsiana memory up to supply the reigning world champion team, Red Bull.

A clue for F1?

Honda had announced its withdrawal from Formula 1 in 2020, but has always collaborated with Red Bull on current engines. The winged house has signed up as a power unit supplier for the new engines that will debut in 2026, but hasn’t found any teams at the moment: could Watanabe’s permanent presence in the MotoGP paddock mean a surrender of the Japanese on the F1 side? For the Spaniards of SoyMotor It is probable.

Negotiations in progress

With teams in the Milton Keynes orbit to be powered by Red Bull Ford, Honda can only hope to supply teams currently powered by Mercedes or Ferrari (except Sauber-Alfa Romeo), considering that Renault only supplies Alpine with engines. In recent weeks there has been talk of negotiations with Aston Martin, Williams and McLaren: even if it were to close tomorrow, the Japanese would already be lagging behind the competition, just think that Audi even started a year ago.