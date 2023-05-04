Last February we saw it appear on the shelves Hogwarts Legacy which, even before its official release, was one of the most talked about and subsequently appreciated titles released this year. At the turn of the great success achieved by its title it seems that now Avalanche Software is more than ready to let us experience a second year in the most famous school of magic ever.

At the moment there seems to be no official information yet but it seems that the development house has recently dedicated itself to the search for a new one software engineer for the development of atriple A for console not yet announced“. Excluding an equally likely new IP in development by Avalanche Software we can dream assuming that the software house’s next goals are to continue the highly successful world they have recently been able to create.

If it were to be something related to Hogwarts Legacy we can be more than certain that it would not be an additional content, the recent announcement of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has already eliminated this possibility. Therefore, only one possible theory remains, Avalanche Software would be ready to develop a second Hogwarts Legacy. Nothing certain for now but we are sure that going back to studying magic in the mysterious corridors of Hogwarts would make more than one video game enthusiast happy.