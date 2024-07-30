With over 24 million copies sold in less than a year, Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023, in a year that was also quite rich in great productions and high-quality titles. In this sense, it is quite obvious that sooner or later a sequel will arrive, and a job posting posted by Avalanche Software team would seem to confirm that the works are already underway.
As reported by GameReactor, the Warner Bros. studio has opened applications for the role of senior producer for its next yet-to-be-revealed game. So far, nothing strange, except that the announcement specifies that the candidate will “join the Hogwarts Legacy team” to create “a new action RPG“. And for the “three clues make a proof” series, among the appreciated qualities there is that of having experience with games with action fights where magic is used. In short, everything would seem to point in the direction of a new game set in the Harry Potter universe.
Work has begun, but the release is probably a long way off
The ad in question was recently published, but it is likely that work on Hogwarts Legacy 2, or whatever the next game will be called, began last year, in the wake of the dizzying revenue recorded by the first chapter. In fact, in May of last year another ad from Avalanche Software appeared for a yet-to-be-unveiled “AAA console game”, while in March the studio was looking for a senior character artist with experience with the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine.
It is likely that all of these job listings are related to the same project and that this is indeed a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, although to be absolutely certain we will have to wait for official communications from Warner Bros. and Avalanche Studios. In any case, we suggest you wait with bated breath, considering the very long development times of modern AAA games, which can take 3 to 5 years on average.
