With over 24 million copies sold in less than a year, Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023, in a year that was also quite rich in great productions and high-quality titles. In this sense, it is quite obvious that sooner or later a sequel will arrive, and a job posting posted by Avalanche Software team would seem to confirm that the works are already underway.

As reported by GameReactor, the Warner Bros. studio has opened applications for the role of senior producer for its next yet-to-be-revealed game. So far, nothing strange, except that the announcement specifies that the candidate will “join the Hogwarts Legacy team” to create “a new action RPG“. And for the “three clues make a proof” series, among the appreciated qualities there is that of having experience with games with action fights where magic is used. In short, everything would seem to point in the direction of a new game set in the Harry Potter universe.