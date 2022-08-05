Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

CDU boss Friedrich Merz defends his private plane journey to the Lindner wedding – with the fuel consumption. The official data on this.

Berlin – What kind of fabulous vehicle is that? A private plane that uses less fuel than the official cars of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his cabinet members. According to new statements by CDU leader Friedrich Merz, Germany googles a certain type of aircraft – this can be seen in the “trends” of the search engine.

Merz had traveled by private plane to the Sylt wedding of FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner. The pictures of him and his wife Charlotte made headlines. Merz controlled the machine himself, as you can see:

Christian Lindner's wedding: Friedrich Merz arrives on Sylt in a private plane.

What type of aircraft does Merz fly? Consumption and price of the Diamond DA62

In the ZDF “summer interview” he has now defended this decision. “To put it in a nutshell: I use less fuel with this small plane than any member of the federal government’s company car. And that’s why I fly.” He mainly uses his plane for professional purposes. “I stand by it and it’s an old dream of mine, if you will. Always has been,” says Merz.

According to information, Merz’s machine is the World a Diamond DA62 twin-engine aircraft. Those are them Information from the Austrian manufacturer Diamond Aircraft to the aircraft type:

Top speed: 356 kilometers per hour

356 kilometers per hour tank volume (both together): 326 liters

(both together): 326 liters kerosene consumption Per flight hour: 44.7 liters

What’s the price? Noisy flugmagazin.de the Diamond DA62 costs 920,000 euros in the basic configuration, but can also cost up to 1.1 million euros for an upgrade.

Among other things, Scholz’s company car already has one Car picture Entire article dedicated to: a The Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard with a cost point of about 550,000 euros (Source: ADAC). The magazine sees the consumption 19.5 liters per 100 kilometers at “truck level”.

Merz’ aircraft type: Özdemir reacts to a company car side swipe

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) replied on Twitter. As a member of the traffic light coalition mentioned by Merz, he allows himself a quick fact check: “My company car is an electric car and therefore does not consume any fuel at all. Neither does my bike, ”wrote Özdemir and posted a wink emoji. (frs with material from dpa)