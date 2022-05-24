Home page World

Kate Moss, another celebrity, could have a say in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Apparently his lawyers want to question the British woman as a witness.

Munich – Johnny Depp’s fans know it from his numerous films: the highlight comes at the very end. Of course, all observers have been waiting for weeks for the verdict in the legal dispute between the multiple Jack Sparrow actor and his former wife Amber Heard.

But before that, the 58-year-old’s team of lawyers apparently offers a real treat – almost as the penultimate act. Like them New York Post reported, none other than supermodel Kate Moss is to be called to the witness stand in the defamation trial. The Brit is one of Depp’s exes, the two were a couple between 1994 and 1997. Also the news channel CNN brought the personnel for the last week of negotiations into play. Apparently, the 48-year-old should be questioned on Wednesday (May 25).

Depp trial: Moss could be called as a witness over Heard’s testimony

This coup would be possible because Heard raised an incident in the court in Fairfax, Virginia, in which Depp Moss is said to have pushed Moss down a flight of stairs. She had to remember that during a stressful situation between her younger sister and her ex. Of the New York Post according to the 48-year-old should testify via video conference.

With Tesla boss Elon Musk and actor James Franco, two other prominent faces should appear as witnesses in court. But both backed down. Moss could now be giving her former partner a tailwind after he face serious allegations had to leave.

Depp against Heard in court: Actors are suing each other for millions

The Depp vs. Heard trial, which is not only attracting a great deal of attention in the United States, is about allegations of violence she made in a contribution in the Washington Post from 2018. Depp is demanding damages of around 50 million US dollars (almost 48 million euros), Heard is demanding 100 million US dollars (almost 96 million euros) in a counterclaim.

Moss may be one of the last witnesses. As the evidence draws to a close, Judge Penney Azcarate has scheduled closing arguments for Friday, May 27th. Then the jury must decide. (mg)