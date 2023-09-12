‘At the bottom there is room 10’ brought us in chapter 303 a scene of nostalgia and intrigue, after the news that Peter gave to Francesca about Hiro, who is in Japan. As we know, the Maldini house is running out of staff, since only the faithful butler of ‘Noni’ and ‘Pacho’ remains. After July’s dismissal due to the love she feels for Cristóbal, it is not known who will be her replacement.

In the September 11 episode, Peter is seen going up to Francesca’s office to talk about the reasons for July’s dismissal; However, the Maldini matriarch told her faithful companion that she already knew her motives and that it was not necessary for her to tell him again. Before beginning to exonerate her, Peter mentioned that he was not the bearer of good news and that he had to tell him something about her.

Hiro was part of 'At the bottom there is site 10' this 2023. Photo: Captura América TV

Is Hiro saying goodbye to ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Peter told Francesca that Hiro’s father had just died in Japan and that he would not return because as an older brother he has to take care of the family businesses in Okinawa. At that, both characters said a few sentences regarding Hiro. “He will be missed,” said Francesca, while Peter stated that he is “a thorough professional who would only abandon his job for something very important.”

For the moment, it can be speculated that Paolo Goya’s character, Hiro, would say goodbye to ‘At the bottom there is room’ and would go down in the history of América TV’s most successful series. However, until we can have something concrete, it will only be speculation. It should be noted that Hiro was present in the seventh season and returned in the ninth.

Who will join the Maldini staff?

After the sad news that Peter gave, Francesca informed him that she had received a resume from a person, Peter asked her if she was trustworthy, ‘Noni’ replied that she is completely trustworthy. In response to her response, the butler asked her if it was Monserrat, but her madame answered no. Another of the characters that we remember and who served as personal service in ‘At the bottom there is room’ is Claudio Matarazzo, who was more than Cayetana Bogani’s right hand man. Will the ‘Fat Butterfly’ return to ‘At the bottom there is room’?