Zack Efron Y Vanessa Hudgens, actors who gave life to Troy Bolton and Gabriela Montes in the “High School Musical” saga, visited East High and alarms are raised among fans of the trilogy. Would you be preparing a “High School Musical 4” or a spin off?

This production, which has marked an entire generation, tells the story of how the romance arose between a young basketball player and a science student, both connected by their passion for music.

YOU CAN SEE: Zac Efon in Marvel: what does the actor think about being part of the UCM?

Social networks were in an uproar after the artists’ posts on their Instagram accounts. The first was Vanessa Hudgens, who posted a video singing the song “Breaking free”, one of the best known from the first film, on the facade of East High.

In the description of the post, Hudgens wrote: “Remember in kindergarten how you met a boy and didn’t know anything about him? Then 10 seconds later you were playing like they were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself.”

Zac Efron was not far behind and shared a photo in front of the school that was the scene of the recordings. In the caption, he wrote: “Don’t forget about me.” Are they planning a reunion?

YOU CAN SEE: NCT’s Johnny at MET Gala 2022: relive the red carpet minute by minute

However, Troy and Gabriela were not the only ones. Last March, the actor Corbin Bleu, who gave life to the remembered Chad, posted a video on his TikTok account with Monique Coleman who was Gabriela’s best friend in “High School Musical”.

Although the rumors have not been confirmed, fans were very excited on social networks and are waiting for a possible reunion of the original cast of the film.