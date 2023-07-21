The report came from the well-known Gematsu magazine, which found the PS4 version of High on Life through OrbisPatches. The card relating to the game seems to have been created on July 17, 2023 and was updated today via the 1.03 patch.

It was spotted there PS4 version Of High on Life In the PlayStation Network backend a clue that suggests the landing of Squanch Games’ first-person shooter also on PlayStation platforms, including PS5.

Made by Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, and the studio Squanch Games, High on Life is one first person shooter full of humor in which we will take on the role of a Sunday hero who has decided to become a space bounty hunter to defeat an alien drug cartel who has come up with the idea of ​​using humans as a special ingredient to make a narcotic.

The game landed on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on December 13 last year, also included in the Game Pass catalog, receiving acclaim from players. During the autumn the expansion “High on Knife” will arrive and at this point it is plausible to assume that the PS5 and PS4 versions of High on Life will arrive in conjunction with the release of the DLC or maybe even earlier.