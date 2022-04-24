Hideo Kojima posted a tweet that would suggest hers involvement in a new projecta game in development that may be released on PS5.

The image posted by Kojima shows what is presumably the new home of Kojima Production and, in the background, you can clearly see a development kit for Sony’s next-gen console. This could be a residue of Death Strandingbut it would seem like a work in development, which immediately attracted the attention of fans.

This fact is particularly noteworthy because it is known that Kojima is currently working on an upcoming project for Xbox. First reported in 2021, the game in question, which is said to be using the Cloud technology made available by Microsoft, it was certainly active a couple of weeks ago. Speculations have recently grown that Kojima Productions could be the next studio a be acquired from Sony, following an update of the PlayStation Studios website.

Over the past year, the platform owner has acquired Haven, Bluepoint Games, Housemarque, Nixxes Software, and Firesprite. Kojima allegedly tweeted the image stating that his studio intends, for the time being, to remain independent. Kojima Productions was founded in 2005under the control of Konamiwhere Hideo worked for over 30 years, creating the series Metal Gear. After splitting from Konami in 2015, the game author re-founded the studio making it independent, supported by PlayStation.

In March, Kojima revealed that the studio would move to his own after 5 years office based in Tokyo. The combination of Hideo Kojima and PS5 is highly anticipated by the entire gaming world. In February 2022 he founded a new podcast, with the aim of dealing with films and video games of all kinds. The podcast will be exclusive to the service Audible from Amazon. At the moment it is only available in Japan, but its success will determine a possible landing in the West.