In case you were aware, the PROPHECO announced that they will be recalling the soups Maruchan from the market after they were found to be extremely unhealthy, poor in nutritional value, and environmentally pollutant packaging. As expected, the news was not taken in the best way by the people, but what does it have to do with Hideo kojima with all this?

Last Saturday, the Japanese creative uploaded a photo to his account Twitter, which shows one of these instant soups with the text “Yummy”, which could be translated as “delicious”.

Well, due to the timing of this tweet, people think that Kojima is “supporting” the Maruchan, as if the term “Maruchan” encompasses all brands of instant soups in Mexico, when the reality is that no; the tweet of Kojima it is a simple coincidence. Just check the responses to this tweet to see how people are relating it to soups. Maruchan.

So there you have it, it’s not like that Kojima is trying to tell us something with this tweet, it is just a creative way to show that you like these types of soups and that’s it. There is no hidden meaning or anything like that.

Via: Hideo kojima