The rapid, safe, measurable and non-invasive hibernation method was tested on mice and rats at room temperature. Possible applications for space travel and in the medical field

We can never go into hibernation inspired by bears, dormice and marmots that retire to their dens in winter to save energy? Sounds like a sci-fi question inspired by movies like Aliens, 2001 A Space Odyssey, Avatar or Passengers, but more real than you think. They have been studied for some time in laboratories around the world and in space agencies strategies to induce human hibernationmore scientific name than lethargy, which could be of great support to space exploration directed towards Mars but also to medicine: inducing hibernation in patients on the waiting list for organ transplants would increase their chances of survival, as there is more time to find a compatible organ . Human hibernation (a sort of metabolism-suppressed hibernation) isn’t something we’ll have available any time soon, but major strides have been made in recent years.

Ultrasound in a helmet A new work just published on

Nature Metabolism

tells how scientists were able to induce hibernation for the first time with a safe, non-invasive and reversible method: The ultrasound, technology already tested on the nervous system. The study in mice and rats, but trials in humans with this technique are close and early clinical trials they could leave within a few years. The multidisciplinary team, led by Hong Chena professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering and Washington University in St. Louis, created a ultrasound emitter, a kind of helmet, which was mounted on the heads of mice who retained freedom of movement. With ultrasound was stimulated thepreoptic area of ​​the hypothalamus in the brainthe brain area that helps regulate body temperature and metabolismthus targeting the central nervous system.

How ultrasound stimulation works Just ten seconds of ultrasound stimulation triggered a immediate drop in body temperature by several degrees (on average 3-3.5). At the same time was registered a 47% lower heart rate it's a reduction in oxygen consumptionin both male and female mice. All happened at room temperature. The metabolism of mice has shown significant changes: as energy fuel have been only use fat (and not carbohydrates), a typical feature of numbnessthat is that active, reversible and transient state of metabolism suppression. Two hours after the stimulation the animals fully recovered. At this point the authors applied a automated system who released an ultrasound pulse whenever the body temperature of the animals began to rise and were able to keep the mice in this state of torpor with a body temperature of about 33 for about 24 hours, without any signs of damage or discomfort emerging. The experiment was then also carried out on the rats which, unlike mice, do not naturally hibernate. In this case the body temperature dropped by only 1-2 degreesbut this result suggests that the physiological processes that regulate the metabolic response may also be present in non-hibernating mammals.

A dosable mechanism The researchers also found that increasing the sound pressure and the duration of ultrasound the body temperature dropped further reaching an even slower metabolism. While more research is needed to see if the approach can work safely in humans, the ultrasound stimulation technique has a unique ability to noninvasively reach deep brain regions with high spatial and temporal precision in brains. animals and humans said Hong Chen. The authors point out as a non-invasive and reversible technique For slow down your metabolism And reduce body temperature he could have applications in medicine following ad acute emergencies or serious illnesses or represent an opportunity for future long-distance space travel.

The advantages Very promising technique and its main advantage that non invasive and it doesn't require you to implant anything inside the brain underlines Matthew Cerri, professor of physiology at the University of Bologna and coordinator of the hibernation research group of ESA (European Space Agency). It is a precise methodology – adds the scientist – and possible adjust the intensity of the stimulus. Me too'automation interesting because by alternating periods of activation and deactivation of the device it is possible to obtain a fairly long period of hypometabolism, without the need for continuous surveillance. In fact, unlike drugs, which lose their effectiveness as the moment of administration progresses, the device reactivates every time the temperature rises to a previously set value. Finally, if something goes wrong, the device can be turned off immediately, unlike a drug that continues to circulate in the body if there is no antidote.

The possible applications However thelowering of metabolism (particularly in tests on rats, which do not naturally hibernate) quite modest and it is not clear whether we can go further and reach a level of deep hibernation needed for one future application in space travel long lasting. But if this were not the case, the applications are still relevant – reflects Cerri – at least on a par with the ones already tested

therapeutic hypothermia. We can hypothesize that ultrasounds could become a standard technology present on ambulances to intervene rapidly in cases of cardiac arrest: reducing the patient's body temperature can effectively contain the risks of neurological repercussions.

What is hibernation and what happens to the body It is worth clarifying in detail what is meant by hibernation and what happens to the organism. Hibernation a long Deep sleep, reversible, in which vital functions are reduced to a minimum. The metabolism is reduced, body temperature drops, slow heart rate and breathingneed little oxygen. The activity of the power plants is at a minimum. Me too’bowel stops since in hibernation you do not eat and do not produce bodily waste; the composition of the microbiota also changes. The brain shuts down and he too switches to one standby modedefined as slow wakefulness: 50% of the synapses, the connections between neurons that consume a lot of energy, are reabsorbed and neurons communicate less with each other. It is a completely different condition from that of sleep where the brain always consumes a lot of energy. Hibernation, a term that we know in Italian as hibernation – explains Matteo Cerri – is one sequence of episodes of hypometabolism called “torpor” in which the organism

almost shuts down and a condition in which some mammals are able to enter when they find themselves in a situation of lack of resources, perhaps due to too hot or too cold. These animals are still alive but consume very little energy, as if they were in standby.

Hibernation not cryopreservation good to clarify that hibernation should not be confused with cryopreservation

that scientifically unproven process that has as its goal storing the bodies of deceased people at extremely low temperatures, waiting for advances in technology and medicine to one day bring them back to life. Hibernate instead a natural process widely distributed among mammals and even among primates (such as the lemur of Madagascar) which allows them to survive for a long time in adverse conditions (e.g. extreme heat or cold) without food and without water. If what is called numbness is a condition that can last a few hours and occur on a daily basis, thehibernation a more complex behavior: it is a sequence of numbness episodes lasting 5 to 20 days, with periodic awakenings of about 24 hours. We know that there are no genes in hibernating species that humans don't have. We believe that man has the mechanisms for hibernation, but not the signals to express the right genes at the right time – specifies the Italian scientist – and what we want to do artificially reactivate this original mechanism.

How is hibernation research going? Research on the subject of hibernation is in turmoil in view of space exploration and numerous technologies are being tested to induce the torpor process artificially even in animals that are not able to hibernate naturally. Cerri himself in 2013 was the first scientist to induce torpor in a rat (animal that does not hibernate) by pharmacologically inactivating a group of neurons in an area of ​​the brain that controls metabolism: the raphe pallidus, which controls the heat generated by the body. We’ve turned off a small area of ​​the brain that works like a switch that controls metabolism. as if the brain were telling the rest of the body not to consume any more energy, thus triggering a condition very similar to natural torpor, comments the physiologist.

Other research groups are working on the‘adenosine, a molecule which, by binding to the receptors of the hypothalamus, slows down the natural activity making us feel sleepy. This is a very effective, quick, deep hibernation-inducing solution. However the molecule has important side effects level cardiovascular and research is ongoing to attempt to resolve the issue of adverse effects. A Japanese working group has used genetic engineering to always work on the preoptic brain area, managing to induce a long-lasting hypothermic and hypometabolic state in rats, but, also in this case, not particularly intense.

The currently most powerful technique and potentially closest to spatial application is still the one studied by the work group coordinated by Matteo Cerri. The method used however invasive because the drug is injected directly into the brain. If the injections have to be sustained for a long time, the risk of the tissue being damaged and inflamed in the long run admits Cerri. The ideal would probably be to combine different technologies. We are however working on one solution to make the drug reach the nervous tissue in another way, avoiding that there is mechanical damage and being able to dose as needed and with great precision – almost at the level of a single molecule – the pharmacological stimulation. At this stage the biggest problem is i funds to continue the research with a single European project. The goal is the same for all working groups: get to understand if human hibernation is something that can really be done.