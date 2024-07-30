The words of Elisa Di Francisca had gone viral on social media, as she harshly criticized the hot statements of Benedetta Pilato, who came in fourth by just one hundredth of a second in the 100 breaststroke at Paris 2024. “I apologized, I owed her that.” Elisa Di Francisca announced that she called the swimmer to clarify and apologize.

“Far be it from me to judge defeats,” the former foil fencer told ANSA. “That sentence is unfortunate, but I am like that, without filters. I don’t know her story, I didn’t understand what she meant: I explained on the phone, she said hers. I would like to meet her, after the Games.” “I didn’t win 200 Olympics, but only one, at the last thrust, and some say it was because of a stroke of luck,” Di Francisca added. “Therefore, no presumption: simply, I don’t know Benedetta Pilato’s story, and I didn’t understand what she was saying about her fourth place. Everyone,” the former foil fencer added, “expresses their own opinion: mine was that, but far be it from me to talk about defeat. Imagine, I’ve experienced so many defeats, I wrote a book about them.”

“I read controversies that honestly seem absurd to me. I am made like that, irreverent, without filters. What I say I think, if you meet me while I’m having a cup of tea or on TV. Many call me a b…, but I don’t wear a mask. And in any case, it’s better that they take it out on me rather than Pilato,” adds Di Francisca.

“Is he there or is he faking it?”, he said yesterday on TV during a Rai broadcast, referring to the words of swimmer Benedetta Pilato, who had described herself as “too happy” for her fourth place in the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics, just one hundredth of a second away from the bronze. A gaffe that had not gone unnoticed and had in fact attracted harsh criticism towards the former fencer.