In different media and news portals it has been made public in recent days that the singer Featherweight would have been admitted to a rehabilitation center, for drugs.

Featherweight It generated controversy, since he has not published any posts on his social networks lately, and he has also canceled some work and concert commitments.

Many Featherweight fans and some media outlets speculated that he would have been admitted to a rehabilitation center and at the moment the famous singer has not issued any statement to clarify or deny.

But he is the musical promoter, composer and producer Pepe Garza who through a Tik Tok says what is really happening with Featherweight.

“To the point, greetings Featherweight fans and the media that speculate regarding his supposed admission to an addiction rehabilitation clinic. “I'm in a position to tell you he's recording, he's not in any rehab center.”

Pepe Garzawho lives in Los Angeles, California, USA, makes it clear that Featherweight does not go through any drug relapse and is in perfect health.

“He finds himself making music, is recording music and with his friends,” he emphasizes Pepe Garza about Featherweight.

