Johannes Nuss

What is “Putin’s cook” planning? Rumor has it that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, wants to set up a party. Does he now want Putin’s fall?

Moscow – He gained fame in the politics and in Germany in the course of Ukraine wars ,den Wladimir Putin started quite quickly: Yevgeny Prigozhin, better known as “Putin’s cook” or head of the mercenary group “Wagner”. The man, who is currently receiving more and more media attention, is known above all in the West as the very head of the mercenary troupe, which is said to act extremely brutally. But what is Putin’s confidant planning lately? Is he even working to overthrow Putin?

According to a report by the Kremlin-critical newspaper Meduza, which operates in exile in Latvia, he wants to found a new conservative party. Plans “Putin’s cook” Prigozhin about the Fall of the Kremlin boss? In any case, a lot seems possible at the moment, as confirmed by sources close to the Kremlin.

Is Putin’s fall being prepared? Head of the mercenary group “Wagner” plans “conservative movement” – and expansion into his own party

First, so the reports picture in its online edition, it says that Prigozhin wants to found a “conservative movement”. Ultimately, this is to be expanded into a party of its own, which Prigozhin has been pushing for weeks with the staging of his own person. So it could be that he forms an opposition to the Kremlin elites, maybe even the Fall of Vladimir Putin want to advance. Because the Rumors that Putin’s fall may be imminenthave been fed again and again since the departure from Cherson at the latest.

There are also rumors that the Russian secret service FSB in an overthrow of Putin could work. Because among the FSB generals are growing angry at the Kremlin chief.

What is the head of the mercenary troupe Wagner Jewegeni Prigozhin (left) planning – does he want to overthrow Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin? (kreiszeitung.de montage) © Bai Xueqi/Kay Nietfeld/dpa & IMAGO

The two have known each other since the days when ex-KGB agent Vladimir Putin was still the mayor of St. Petersburg. Hence Prigozhin’s nickname “Putin’s chef”, after the ex-hot dog stand and posh restaurant owner had received orders for catering for banquets in the town hall. When Vladimir Putin moved to Moscow from the Baltic Sea, Prigozhin followed him. Since then, his further rise within the Kremlin walls can hardly be stopped. Did Putin breed his own opponent and is he now carrying out his plan to overthrow Putin?

“Putin’s cook” is working on his own party: does he want to overthrow Vladimir Putin?

He definitely has what it takes. At the latest when the war in Ukraine began, Prigozhin increasingly portrayed himself as a political actor – above all among the warmongers in the Kremlin. For a long time he squirmed, not wanting to admit that the mercenary troop “Wagner” was based on his initiative, meanwhile he opened the headquarters for the troop in St. Petersburg. Want After a successful overthrow of Putin, Prigozhin is his successor will?

With his approach, Prigozhin wants to strengthen the population’s belief that Russia is always superior, without obviously having to saw Putin’s chair. Because he is still the “boss” in the Kremlin – and Putin’s fallibility must therefore not become public. So if he criticizes the Ukraine war, he’s not criticizing Putin, he’s criticizing the war instead of Putin. However, it has been increasing lately criticism of Putin loud, which runs precisely against this rule. in the In any case, the unrest is growing in the Kremlin.

Is Putin’s fall being prepared? Defeat would probably end Putin’s reign

Because if Putin were to come close to defeat, it would probably mean an immediate end to his reign in the Kremlin. And that seems to be Prigozhin’s plan to ultimately overthrow the Kremlin boss. With his perfidiously presented memories of the brutal Soviet era, he does just that.

In doing so, Prigozhin is probably pursuing a very clear goal: he wants to fuel the suspicion that there is criticism of the elites that Putin is constantly rallying around. In order to perfect the whole thing, the culprits are sought in those who do not fulfill Putin’s orders. If Prigozhin continues to play the game over the next few weeks and months, he could soon have reached his goal: the Fall of Vladimir Putin.