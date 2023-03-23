When Nicolò Barella blew out 26 candles in February, it was the perfect opportunity to do a brief research and realize that very few players, in the top European leagues, were able to accumulate similar statistics: over 300 professional appearances, more than 25 goals career and nearly 50 assists overall. And to all this is added his permanent presence in the national team, so much so that in the management of Roberto Mancini the midfielder is second only to Leonardo Bonucci in terms of appearances and third in assists behind Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile.