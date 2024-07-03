The first debate between the US presidential candidates produced many repercussions. President Joe Biden’s performance left many doubts in the Democratic sector and even rumors began to circulate about the possibility of a change of candidate. In this context, a survey indicates that only There is a figure who would be able to beat Donald Trump in a forceful manner.

Although this is only speculation, Reuters/Ipsos conducted a survey to find out Which Democrats would have the best chances? to beat Trump in the next election. In the interviews that were conducted online between July 1 and 2, 1,070 American adults were considered, and four options were mentioned.

According to the results, the only person who is ahead in the polls in a race against the former president would be the former first lady Michelle Obama. The results concluded that Obama is the only Democrat capable of beating Trump by a high margin. In the survey He received 50 percent support compared to 39 percent for the Republican candidate.Furthermore, only 4 percent of respondents said they would not vote in an election that included these options.

However, it is worth remembering that the former first lady has repeatedly mentioned that He has no intention of seeking the presidency from the United States. In parallel, in the first hours after the debate, Former President Barack Obama expressed his support for Biden’s candidacy through his X account, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Other names were also mentioned in the survey, including that of the Vice President Harris. However, she only received 42 percent support in a hypothetical confrontation against Trump, who received 43.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom trailed Trump by three points, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was five points behind the Republican candidate.

Michelle Obama could beat Donald Trump according to polls. Photo:Getty Images Share

Trump or Biden, who is ahead in the polls?

According to various surveys, the next elections to win the presidency of the United States will be fairly close. The Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated that President Biden and Donald Trump are tiedBoth obtained 40 percent of the votes, although 8 percent said they do not intend to vote.

However, Polls always present a dynamic and changing scenario based on various factors. Therefore, the scenario may change in the months leading up to the elections.