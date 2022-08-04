Warner Bros. has given much to talk about in recent days. Not only was Batgirl’s cancellation a complete surprise, but Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia from AT&T has brought with it a spate of reports that HBO Max could be gone at any moment. According to reports from IndieWire and TheWrap, HBO Max would suffer a major blow with this acquisition. To begin with, there is talk of a dismissal of 70% of the staff of this streaming service. Along with this, it has been mentioned that the focus of the productions will no longer be on the written format, but on shows without a script. As if that were not enough, it has also been mentioned that HBO Max will disappear as we know it today, and all HBO programming would be part of Discovery +, while the cable channel will continue to operate in a traditional way. Although there is no official information at the moment, this would also mean that subscribers would have to opt for a new service, which could be more expensive, to access all HBO content. It is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from HBO or Warner Bros. about the layoffs and the future of the streaming platform. However, considering the corporate decisions that have been made in recent weeks, it would not be a big surprise if HBO Max suffers from a giant change. In related topics, you can learn more about the HBO Max layoffs here. Similarly, this is the explanation why several movies have been removed from this service.



Editor’s Note: Without a doubt, this is a very difficult situation for all HBO productions. Although House of the Dragon is likely to be one of the few series to be saved from this crisis, perhaps shows like Harley Quinn won’t be so lucky. Via: IndieWireThe post Is HBO Max really about to disappear? first appeared on Atomix.

#HBO #Max #disappear #Atomix