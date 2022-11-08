Harry Styles He has become one of the most sought-after young singers of the moment due to the effort and dedication that has characterized him since he began his solo career. His international “Love on tour” has allowed him to travel to different countries to meet his thousands of fans around the world.

However, a health problem has completely stopped the activities of the artist, who is recovering to continue with his shows in the city of Los Angeles. Will he be able to reach Peru?

Harry Styles is the youngest millionaire in the UK. Photo: Instagram/Harry Styles

Harry Styles statement

Through his official Instagram account, Harry Styles announced that he will postpone some dates of the concerts he has scheduled in the United States, since he has been sick with the flu and in bed for a few days.

“I’ve been doing my best to be able to sing tonight, but I’m coming out of the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible,” was part of the statement.

“Until very recently I have not had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I have been on tour. It makes me very sad to do it and, if there was any way to be able to do it, the show would do it, “he added. However, the interpreter of “Fine line” specified that the other dates will take place as planned.

Harry Styles postpones some dates of the “Love on tour”. Photo: Harry Styles/Instagram

When will the Harry Styles concert in Peru be?

Harry Styles promises a spectacular concert for his Peruvian fans on November 29 in Lima. Although initially the event was located to be at the Jockey Club, months after the ticket sales the location was changed to the National Stadium.

The announcement was made on August 26 through the Teleticket networks. “Due to incredible demand, the @harrystyles #LoveOnTour concert, previously scheduled at the Jockey Club on Tuesday, November 29, will move to the National Stadium, wrote the web platform.