From: Marcus Mäckler

Press Split

The federal leadership is calling on Bavaria's AfD to expel the young MP Halemba. But does the regional association actually oppose it in the end?

Munich – What happened? Daniel Halemba sits in the state parliament on Tuesday as unconcerned as if all this shocking unrest surrounding him didn't exist. The decision about his future has long been made – at least if the AfD federal executive board has its way.

On Monday evening he discussed the serious allegations against the 22-year-old and sent a very clear message to Bavaria. The regional association should “immediately” apply to the arbitration court not only for the young MP's exclusion from the party, but also for the “immediate” withdrawal of his membership rights, it was said. In plain language: The federal leadership is turning away from Halemba, the youngest and currently most scandalous member of the state parliament.

The Würzburger himself did not want to comment on this on Tuesday, and Bavaria's AfD leader Stephan Protschka only explained himself briefly. He writes that he is not commenting on the decision from Berlin. The topic will be discussed in the state executive board on Thursday.

Halemba case: AfD leader Alice Weidel worried about the protection of the constitution

The allegations against Halemba are serious. He is said to have decorated his fraternity room with a Himmler order and wrote “Heil Hitler” in a guest book. The public prosecutor's office is investigating sedition, Halemba denies it. There is also trouble internally: Halemba is said to have accepted two supporters into his district association in violation of the statutes, who helped elect him as a state parliament candidate. The decision of the AfD leadership refers to “identified violations” in this regard. However, people seem to be less bothered by the accusations of sedition.

Party leader Alice Weidel said on Tuesday in Berlin that in the federal executive board it was “unanimously and completely clear that Mr. Halemba cannot remain a member of the AfD.” The background to this is probably the concern about providing the Office for the Protection of the Constitution with further arguments against the entire party. We will now see how the Bavarian board behaves.

That's what really matters now. Does he follow the decision from Berlin? This is not a given, because Protschka's board is dominated by the ethnic wing, to which Halemba also belongs. Comparatively moderate AfD members say that an exclusion process must be started and that the outcome is open. The process is complicated and lengthy.

The Bavarian AfD member of the state parliament Daniel Halemba (archive photo) © Sven Hoppe/dpa

CSU boss Söder calls for the exclusion of AfD MP Halemba

The state parliamentary group also remains silent. The process will neither be commented on nor evaluated “as long as the party does not make a legally binding decision on the matter,” explains parliamentary group leader Katrin Ebner-Steiner. She had supported Halemba particularly loudly in October and complained about “state repression”. Now she is more reserved.

One thing is clear: the right-wing extremist wing has the majority in the group, and Halemba is not threatened with any consequences there for the time being. One motive may also be that without him the AfD would no longer be the strongest opposition faction. This would mean that the right to be the first to respond to the government in the plenary session would go to the Greens.

The competition, however, demands quick consequences. CSU parliamentary group leader Klaus Holetschek demands that Halemba “immediately resign his mandate. Right-wing radicals and Nazis have no place in the state parliament.” Even Prime Minister Markus Söder intervened in the state parliament plenary session on Tuesday evening. He turns to Ebner-Steiner, mocks her for her “repression” sentence and says about Halemba: “You should quickly exclude him from the AfD faction.” (Marcus Mäckler)