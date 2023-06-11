With the season already over, the candidates to win the Ballon d’Or begin to appear: will it be Messi for having won the World Cup? Will it be Haaland after winning the treble? From 90min we put the data on the table today to see who is deserving of the most important individual award in the world of football.
The Norwegian’s season has been a bestiality. No player had reached the Premier League and in the year of his debut he had broken all records, his ease in scoring is from another world. In 35 games in the Premier League he has scored 36 goals and has provided 8 assists. They are the best numbers in the history of the competition. But things don’t stop there, in the Champions League, the most important competition at club level in Europe, he has managed to be the top scorer with 12 goals. His numbers say it all and he has not only won the Premier League and the Champions League, he has also managed to lift the FA Cup.
His season has culminated with the signing by Inter Miami of the MLS. Very different from that of Haaland that he has raised his first Champions League, although Leo counts on having won the World Cup with Argentina. He has also won Ligue 1 with records of 16 goals and 16 assists in 32 games. The Argentine’s problem in this race is that he was knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich with a very discreet performance, and he was knocked out of the French Cup against one of his greatest rivals, Olympique de Marseille. .
Who of the two deserves it more?
It may be that winning a World Cup has a lot of weight, but the reality is that winning Ligue 1 (the worst of the five Leagues) does not give you as much travel when it comes to being a Ballon d’Or. If it is an award that rewards the best After an entire season, we cannot put so much weight on what happened in the month of December at the World Cup. At 90min we understand that winning a treble, starting the season in August and ending in June, has more weight than winning all 7 World Cup games. In addition to the difficulty of winning a Premier League compared to Ligue 1 and the records that the Norwegian has broken within it.
#Haaland #Number #candidate #win #Ballon #dOr
Leave a Reply