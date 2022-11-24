Erling Haaland he is focused on football. The footballer of Manchester City recently opened up about his love life. “My girlfriends? They’re the balls. I sleep with all five balls for every hat-trick I’ve scored. I lie in bed and I feel good with them,” said the Norwegian striker.

Despite Haaland is focused on football and matches, it seems that he has a love relationship with a female footballer. According to the Sun it is about Isabel Haugseng Johansen. The young footballer is 18 years old and is originally from her hometown. According to the English tabloid “the two have been together for several months now and would have known each other thanks to several mutual friends in Bryne, the place where they both grew up and where they even played in the same local football team”. With the World Cup break in Qatar, the player flew to Marbella together with the Norwegian. The two are said to be spending a vacation together in the spectacular villa that Haaland owns in that city. “He is in love”say the footballer’s friends in statements collected by the media. “It looks like they’re serious. Isabel has traveled to Germany and England to see Erling and now she has gone with him to Marbella. Isabel is known for her beauty in Bryne. They’ve known each other forever”concluded one of his friends to the Sun.