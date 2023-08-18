The season in Italy began the week before with the start of the Coppa, and one of the clubs that was active and that in fact won its match was Salernitana, a club where the Mexican Guillermo Ochoa plays. The goalkeeper had a substitute role behind the French goalkeeper signed by the Naples team this summer, Costil, a situation that left a lot for analysis as several sources indicated that the veteran goalkeeper of the Mexican team was upset by this fact.
More news about the transfer market
Guillermo signed his renewal with the club this summer and beyond the rumors about whether his future will not be starring in goal, or others who claim that the signing of Costil is a movement drawn up due to a lack of confidence in Ochoa, the reality It is that the Mexican goalkeeper was a substitute because he just rejoined the team after the Gold Cup, and extended his vacations even by order of the people of Salernitana and his position in the eleven is untouchable.
Halftime reports that Ochoa will not be relegated by the people of Salernitana, because if they signed the renewal with a much better paid contract it was because the board and coaching staff see him as untouchable within the starting lineup. In addition, Guillermo is one of the favorites of the fans, almost an idol, and it is considered that his presence was key to avoiding relegation. In addition, this year the goal is expected to contribute to higher goals, not just to survive.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Guillermo #Ochoa #ruled #Salernitana
Leave a Reply