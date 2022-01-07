Pediatrician Martijn Spoelstra regularly sees the ailment in his consulting room. Sudden, severe shooting pains in both legs, usually in the evening or night. The pain can last for fifteen minutes, but also last for hours, and it will go away on its own. growing pains. That is the name that has been given to the ailment for almost two hundred years. One in three children has it at some point. But does growing really hurt?

To answer that question, Spoelstra first explains how bone growth works. Throughout your life you make new bone and you break down bone. Bone contains cells, osteoblasts, that remove calcium from the blood and convert it into the calcium form that bones consist of: calcium phosphate. Bone is broken down by other cells: the osteoclasts. Those cells produce an acid that dissolves bone.

In adults, osteoblasts and osteoclasts provide a balance between bone growth and breakdown. They don’t grow, bone only renews itself. The elderly have relatively more osteoclasts: relatively more bone is broken down in them and they then have more porous bones. In other words, osteoporosis. As a result, they are more likely to break a hip, for example.

Multiplying cartilage cells

With growing children, something else is going on. They add a lot of new bone, including osteoblasts and osteoclasts, from growth plates. These growth plates are located at the ends of bones. A growth disc is made up of cartilage cells. By changing hormones during puberty, those cartilage cells start to multiply. That cartilage is converted into bone. This gives children extra centimeters, from the growth plates.

“That probably does not lead to the growing pains that children suffer from,” says Spoelstra. “The location of growing pains does not match the location of the growth plates from which children grow. There are growth plates below the knee and around the ankles in the legs, while children often feel pain in the calves and shins.”

The pain could also arise because the bones have grown but the muscles have not yet. But growing pains hardly occur at the ages when children grow the fastest, notes the pediatrician. “Children grow fastest during puberty: between the ages of 12 and 16.” In this growth spurt, the child grows on average about twelve centimeters per year. Growing pains are very common in children between the ages of three and twelve.” During that period, children grow four to six centimeters per year.

If growing pains don’t come from growing, where does the pain come from? Spoelstra: “That cannot be said with certainty. The pain is sometimes caused by an attachment of a tendon or muscle. It is obvious that this pain is caused by overloading those tendons and muscles. Kids sometimes run and jump all day long.” This conclusion is also confirmed in the scientific literature: growing pains are most common in children who are active and often arise after a physically intensive day. “But not much scientific research has been done on this,” Spoelstra warns. “That’s because it’s a harmless phenomenon.”

Interestingly enough, children with growing pains also relatively often suffer from headaches and abdominal pain. Spoelstra: “One child is more sensitive than the other and some children indicate it sooner when they are in pain.”