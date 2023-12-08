Luis Suárez’s time within the ranks of Gremio has ended. It is true that the Uruguayan legend has not been able to win the title with the Brazilian team, but his performance was extremely superlative. In his cycle with the club, the Uruguayan had 54 games in all competitions, scoring a total of 29 goals and contributing 18 assists, showing that despite his almost 37 years of age and his complex state of health due to knee injuries, he is still an elite forward.
Luis has decided to lower a revolution to the level of competition so he leaves Brazil to take a flight to the United States where the following year he will play alongside Messi, Busquets and Jordi Alba for Gerardo Martino’s Inter Miami. Thus, the Uruguayan leaves a gap in Gremio that will not be easy to fill, the club is already moving within the market for the replacement of its former star and they are setting their sights on the legend of the Rayados de Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori.
From Brazil they confirm that right now Funes Mori is Gremio’s primary option to take Luis Suárez’s position. The club has been following the performance of the ‘twin’ for some time and in fact, they sought to sign him over the Varano without success. The Brazilians understand that now the movement looks viable, since the team has the ‘9’ hole open, Rayados de Monterrey wants the striker out of their squad at all costs and the former Mexico national team player does not rule out a change of scenery, being practically the owner of his future due to contract issues.
#Gremio #Funes #Mori #replacement #Luis #Suárez
Leave a Reply